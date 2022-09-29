How many children does NBA YoungBoy have? All about his family as rapper welcomes son with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA YoungBoy recently welcomed his tenth child with Jazlyn Mychelle on Thursday, September 28, 2022. He announced the news by posting a picture of himself holding and feeding the baby and wrote:

"We got left today for a little but it's cool' Top #newborn."

The baby is NBA and Jazlyn's second child, following their daughter Alice, who was born last year. The couple got engaged a few months ago, and YoungBoy announced it on Instagram with a photo of his partner holding her baby bump and flashing a diamond ring.

Jazlyn and NBA announced earlier this month that they were expecting a son. She posted a video in which she and YoungBoy attempted to put their baby in a stroller, accompanied by their daughter Alice. Jazlyn's baby bump was also featured in NBA's new song Purge Me's music video.

NBA YoungBoy is a father of many kids

NBA YoungBoy became a father of several kids in all these years (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy has had nine kids with different women in all these years. The list begins with Kentrell Jr., who was born to Iyanna Mayweather in January of last year. Iyanna was later arrested on suspicion of injuring a woman, the mother of one of YoungBoy's children.

His daughter Kodi Capri was born on Thanksgiving 2020 to Drea Symone. His third child, Armani, was born to a woman named Nisha. Armani also has an older brother, Kayden. Born in July 2016, Kayden has also been featured in a music video for his father's song Kacey Talk. He is the rapper's oldest child.

Kacey, the fourth child on the list, was born in February 2019 to social media influencer Jania Bania. YoungBoy has another child, Taylin, with a woman named Nia, who claims they had a one-night stand. A paternity test established this. His fifth child, Taylin, was born in March 2017.

Kamiri is YoungBoy's sixth child, born in July 2017, and his mother is Starr Dejanee. The rapper welcomed a son, Kaell, with Arcola in mid-2021. He is also raising Kamiri's younger brother, Kamron, as his own child.

NBA YoungBoy's discography explored

NBA YoungBoy made his debut with six mixtapes released between 2015 and 2017. He then signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and released Outside Today the following year, which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Outside Today was also featured on his debut album, Until Death Call My Name, which debuted at number seven on the US Billboard 200 in 2018. He then dropped mixtapes like AI YoungBoy 2 and 38 Baby 2, before releasing his sophomore album Top in 2020.

YoungBoy's third album Sincerely, Kentrell was released in September 2021. His latest album, titled The Last Slimeto, was released in August of this year.

