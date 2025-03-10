How many children do Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau have? Family explored amid youngest son Prince Frederik's death at 22

Prince Robert of Luxembourg has recently revealed the news of the untimely death of Prince Frederik, his youngest son, who was 22 years old. He further disclosed that his son passed away on February 28 after a brave fight with POLG Mitochondrial Disease, a rare genetic disorder.

In a long and heartfelt post, Robert said that Frederik's family was by his side till the very end. Robert further made the news public and expressed his sorrow on the POLG foundation's website.

In the message, he wrote:

“It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik…”

He added that his beloved son bid farewell on Rare Disease Day. The message continued:

“Last Friday, February 28th, on “Rare Disease Day”, our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time. Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn – his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; me; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark…”

Prince Robert married Julie Elizabeth Houston Ongaro in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 29, 1994. They had three kids, namely Princess Charlotte of Nassau (1995), Prince Alexandre of Nassau (born 18 April 1997), and Prince Frederik of Nassau (born 18 March 2002).

Prince Frederik was the youngest child of Prince Robert and Princess Julie

Princess Charlotte of Nassau was born on 20 March 1995 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. She is the first born and only girl child of Robert and Julie.

On June 14, 1995, she was baptized at Saint Michael's Church in Luxembourg City. On January 24, 2025, she got engaged to Mansour Shakarchi, and on January 25, 2025, they were married in a religious ceremony.

Prince Alexandre of Nassau was born on 18 April 1997. He is the first born son and second born child of Robert and Julie. On June 14, 1997, he was baptized at Luxembourg City's Saint Michael's Church.

His godparents are Count Philippe of Lannoy and Countess Isabelle of Lannoy, as well as Prince Guillaume and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg.

Lastly, Prince Frederik of Nassau was born 18 March 2002 and is the second son of Princess Julie and Prince Robert.

As per HOLA!’s March 8 report, Prince Frederik had the POLG mutation, which eventually caused numerous organ failure. Robert said that they hadn't originally recognized something was amiss when the first symptoms had emerged in childhood.

Frederik was officially diagnosed with it at 14, when his symptoms were more obvious and the disease's course was more severe. Desperate to learn more about their son's condition, the Prince and his wife initially started seeking advice from several experts.

Julie's father, a professor and surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, was instrumental in the complex process. Later, they were able to expedite the consultations, and the illness was ultimately recognized in 2016. Frederik then had to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

Additionally, as per the POLG Foundation's page, while talking about his death, Robert added that Prince Frederik was born with a unique ability for optimism, excitement, and resolve.

He possessed unmatched social skills, a fantastic sense of humour, unmatched emotional intelligence and compassion, and an unbounded sense of justice, fairness, and decency. He was also very structured and disciplined.

Robert further wrote that Frederik bravely battled his illness all the way to the end. He overcame the most difficult mental and physical obstacles because of his unwavering passion for life.

Meanwhile, according to his brother Alexandre, Prince Frederik once asked him to click a picture of the sun setting while he was recently in the hospital due to pneumonia and another severe ailment that prevented him from moving.

Meanwhile, the entire family is mourning Prince Frederik's untimely death and haven't said anything else since the incident.

