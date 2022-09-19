How many corgis has the Queen had in her lifetime? Image of last two corgis awaiting royal procession melts hearts online

The royal corgis, Muick and Sandy, were spotted waiting for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession at Windsor Castle. Her horse Emma was also present.

Both the dogs were brought out by two individuals in red tailcoats and Emma greeted the procession while standing on the grass. The Queen received Sandy and Muick as gifts from her son Andrew. The latter was named after her favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.

Netizens react to pictures of the dogs at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

While the pictures of the dogs went viral, they were loved by the public and they reacted to the same on Twitter.

Ellie Hall @ellievhall I was not emotionally prepared for the Queen's pony and Corgis I was not emotionally prepared for the Queen's pony and Corgis https://t.co/22qns0Dq5v

𝒜. ❀ @acupofanna you’re telling me they got the corgis out to say goodbye to the queen one last time.. i need tissue’s please you’re telling me they got the corgis out to say goodbye to the queen one last time.. i need tissue’s please 😭 https://t.co/jpCTD6X954

Mike Pattinson @MikePattinson Well I was doing fine until I just saw The Queens Corgis. Well I was doing fine until I just saw The Queens Corgis. https://t.co/61x3yHTTjf

Derek Momodu @DelMody @Reuters #queensfuneral Her Majesty's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor Her Majesty's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor 💔 @Reuters #queensfuneral https://t.co/HqewojrzjC

BuzzFeed News stated that Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah would look after the dogs in their Royal Lodge.

Total corgis Queen Elizabeth had in her lifetime

Sources say that she has had more than 30 corgis in all these years. This also includes Muick and Sandy, two young Pembroke Welsh corgis, who were gifted to her by Prince Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie last year.

The Queen also got one more corgi, Fergus, gifted by Beatrice and Eugenie at the time of Prince Philip’s death. However, Fergus passed away from health-related issues. She even had a mixed breed, Candy, and was photographed with him in January this year. She had a cocker spaniel named Lissy as well.

Queen Elizabeth II had more than 30 corgis (Image via Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Elizabeth’s parents brought a chestnut-colored pup named Dookie in 1993. She then received a Corgi, Susan, when she was 18. She had 13 dogs by the 80s and the Princess of Wales nicknamed them "the moving carpet." Her first pet was buried at Sandringham.

Her first lineup of pets included Susan, Sugar, Honey, Sherry, Whiskey, and Bee. This was followed by Heather, Buzz, Foxy, Tiny, Mask, Cindy, Rufus, Brush, Dorgis Pickles, and Tinker. The collection increased with Windsor Loyal Subject, Jolly, Georgie, Sweep, Socks, Blackie, Shadow Chipper, Smoky, and Piper.

It expanded with Fable, Myth, Spark, Kelpie, Dash, Ranger Diamond, Apollo, Harris, Fay, Mint, Phoenix, Pundit, Rush, Dime, Dawn, Sipper, and Disco. The next generation included Flora, Windsor, Quiz, Minnie, Emma, Dagger, Dipper, Jay, Linnet, Martin, Plover, and Wren. The list continued with Bramble, Cedar, Jasmine, Larch, Laurel, Rose, Holly, and Willow.

The last ones were Candy, Muick, Sandy, and Lissy.

Prince William confirms the current status of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis

Prince William has promised that his grandmother’s corgis would be taken good care of. While speaking to a fan recently, Prince William said that they are in good hands and added:

“I saw them the other day, that got me sad. They are going to be looked after fine. They are two very friendly corgis, so they’ve got a good home. They’ll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I’m sure.”

Queen Elizabeth II stopped bringing more corgis in 2010 since she did not want to leave one of them behind following her death.

