WATCH: Protestor arrested for calling out Prince Andrew during Royal Funeral gives out statement

On Monday, a protestor in Edinburgh was arrested for speaking out against Prince Andrew at the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. A video of police officers talking to the handcuffed 22-year-old protestor has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the Daily Beast, the incident occurred at Edinburgh's Royal Mile when the protestor commented on the Prince's history of crimes against women.

The protestor called out:

“Andrew, you’re a sick old man!”

In a video posted by Joseph Anderson, the protestor, identified by Anderson as Rory, can be seen sitting in front of two officers with his hands behind his back.

Rory can be heard condemning the monarchy for not addressing the allegations against Prince Andrew, who was accused of violating several women and having a decades-long friendship with convicted serial predator and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Rory said:

"Powerful men shouldn't be able to carry out s*xual crimes."

The full name of the protestor has not been released. It is unknown if he will be charged for the incident at the Royal Funeral.

The allegations against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has curried controversy for his friendship with multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was first convicted of human trafficking in 2008.

On December 2014, BBC reported that the then lawyer, Paul G Cassell, accused the Prince of being one of several individuals to have inappropriate relations with a minor named Virginia Giuffre, who was allegedly a victim of Epstein's trafficking ring.

According to Forbes, US authorities accused the Prince of refusing to co-operate in the investigation into Epstein's activities. The Prince's legal team, however, denied that this was true. In an official statement, they said:

"Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation."

As per the Telegraph, in April 2015, Judge Kenneth Mara announced that the allegations against Prince Andrew in the Giuffre case would be erased. Marra said:

"(The) allegations made against Andrew in court papers filed in Florida must be struck from the public record"

According to CNN, in August 2021, the allegations of inappropriate relations between the Prince and Virginia Guiffre resurfaced, as Guiffre attempted to sue him for abuse and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

In January 2022, the case was settled out of court. However, The Guardian reported that the incident affected the Prince's reputation, as Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his honorary military titles, royal patronages, and HRH title.

Since his military titles were taken away, Prince Andrew was the only one of the male royal siblings not to wear a military uniform at the Royal funeral.

