How many kids does Amber Rose have? Rapper has no problem with son visiting Cher with former partner Alexander Edwards 

Recently this week, during an interview on The Jason Lee Show, Amber Rose revealed that she doesn't have a problem with her son, Slash visiting Cher with his father and her ex, Alexander Edwards.

"I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when (our) son goes over there. That it's not all mayhem and star."

Amber Rose has two children, Sebastian, 11, with Wiz Khalifa and Slash with ex-boyfriend, Alexander AE Edwards or Slash, aged 4.

When Jason asked Amber about Slash's visits, Amber further added saying;

"You can't blame the woman. Why would I ever be made a her? I don't want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain't gon' be me. I'm very happy he is over there with her because it is stability for my son."

She further revealed that as long as Alexander is a present father and helps Slash get through private school, she is satisfied.

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards relationship timeline

As per TMZ, Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards started dating in September 2018. In 2019, the two revealed that they were expecting a child together. In October 2019, their son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards was born and Amber broke the news in an Instagram post.

Alexander Edwards is a music executive and the two split up in 2021 after Amber Rose accused Edwards of cheating with 12 people. In August 2021, Rose took to Instagram stories to reveal the infidelity saying;

"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him. Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f*** him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

Alexander, 37, and Cher, 77 made their relationship public in November 2022, after they were photographers holding hands while getting dinner with Tyga. The two then became social media official after posting each other on their channels.

In the same month, Cher tweeted;

"He's 36 & in (the) end he came after me, till we met in the middle one. He's (the) consistent one, I'm the skittish one. We love each other...Ladies never give up."

The two met at 2022 Paris Fashion Week, and Cher revealed to People that a mutual friend gave Edwards her number after they spoke at the fashion event.