How many kids do Anansa Smith and Matt Barnes have? Family life explored amid cheating accusations with 8 different women

Matt Barnes' fiancée, Anansa Sims, alleged he cheated with eight women in January 2025. According to The Shade Room on January 30, she claimed the same in a now-deleted Instagram post with a broken heart emoji.

“Why Matt?? 8 different women in January," the caption of now-deleted post read.

Additionally, Anansa's post also reportedly included a meme that read:

“I once loved a man so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me.”

The allegations were made soon after the couple's second child was born. Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims are parents to two biological children. However, the couple has five other children from their respective ex-partners.

Sims has three children with her ex-husband David Patterson, while Barnes and her ex-wife Gloria Govan have twin teenage kids. Additionally, their blended family is the subject of the reality TV show The Barnes Bunch.

Anansa Smith and Matt Barnes have a blended family with seven children

The couple is now dealing with issues (Image via Instagram /@anansasims)

Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have had ups and downs since dating in 2018. Sims got a restraining order in 2020, but they reconciled in 2021, and Barnes proposed in 2022. They welcomed their first son, Austin Matthew Barnes, on October 3, 2024.

Apart from Austin, Anansa Smith also has three other children with her ex-husband, David Patterson. They have a daughter named Ava Brielle Patterson, born on July 6, 2011. They also have two sons- David Bernard Patterson III, born on November 6, 2012, and Dean Danny Benjamin Patterson, born on June 20, 2014.

Additionally, she and her fiance, Matt Barnes, have two sons together. Barnes, on the other hand, was married to Gloria Govan, who starred in Basketball Wives: LA and Basketball Wives on VH1. The couple has twin boys, Carter and Isiah, who are currently in high school.

The Barnes Bunch, the couple's We TV reality show, debuted on Friday, April 19 2024 at 10 pm ET and told the story of their blended family. It further revealed how they faced the difficulty of overcoming their complicated past in order to create a future together in the midst of their hectic lives with a blended family.

On the other hand, as per Eurweb’s May 1, 2024 report, while talking about the series, Barnes once said in an interview:

“Blended is the new norm… and I wanted to give people an opportunity to see how we manage that.”

The show also demonstrated how the Barnes and Anansa Smith household is a hive of activity, with seven children between them, ages ranging from teenagers to preteens. It then revealed how they balance everything from athletic schedules to school functions.

Additionally, during the same interview, the athlete further said:

“It’s amazing, but also, sometimes it’s hectic and crazy… So it’s hectic, it’s fun, it’s a learning experience. And I wouldn’t have it any other way..”

On the other hand, for Anansa Smith, she has had to juggle her modeling job with motherhood. As per the same outlet, talking about it, Anansa Smith said:

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle, but my main priority is the kids.”

Meanwhile, while accusing Matt of cheating, Anansa Smith also posted a video of Oprah on being careful not to injure people on her Instagram Stories. Then, on Friday, January 31, Anansa Sims returned to the Instagram to reiterate her accusations of infidelity against Matt Barnes.

She mentioned the named of the alleged eight ladies she suspected of having an illicit relationship with her fiance. She even provided the alleged dates when Barnes reportedly was physical with them.

The French/Creole reality star and video vixen Kalysha topped Sims' list. However, Kalysha later stated in a statement to The Shade Room on January 30 that she "absolutely in no way [is] having an affair of any sort with Matt."

As per the same outlet, on Friday, January 31, another woman, who chose to be anonimous, responded to the allegations by merely saying that it was old news and asking to be excluded from the issue.

Nevertheless, Matt hasn't said anything about these accusations as of yet.

