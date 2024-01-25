How many kids does Corey Holcomb have? Comedian sparks outrage over calling his own daughter a b*tch

Comedian, radio host, podcaster, and actor Corey Holcomb made headlines after calling his own daughter “b*tch” on the recent episode of his live YouTube podcast The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, released on Tuesday, January 23.

Trigger warning: This article has repeated use of slurs and NSFW language. Readers' discretion is advised.

“If you ain’t good, as a person, no matter who you are, I have a cutoff switch God blessed me with, to say f*ck you motherf*cker. I don’t give a f*ck if it’s my kid…I’ll go make another daughter,” Holcomb said while talking about this generation of kids.

The Chicago native, who now lives in Los Angeles, also stated how his wife once pointed out that their daughter did not like him, to which he told his wife “to watch that little b*tch.”

As soon as the podcast clip surfaced online, Corey Holcomb faced severe backlash for badmouthing his own child. In the wake of this, here’s a look at the comedian’s family life. As per Tuko and Wiki, Corey has three children.

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about Corey Holcomb’s kids

Corey Holcomb tied the knot with Maya Holcomb in 2010 after a long courtship, and the couple shares three children together, according to Tuko.

Their first child, Aaryn Holcomb, is a comedian and actress who has appeared on many TV shows and films, such as Wild ‘N Out and The Bobby Brown Story, among others. The names and ages of his other children remain undisclosed, as per Briefly.

Expand Tweet

“This is disgusting”: Internet calls out Corey Holcomb for berating his daughter on a live internet show

During the latest episode of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show on YouTube Live, the comedian went on record to say that he did not like the new generation of kids and did not give a “f*ck” if it was his own kid. He said just the other day his daughter was talking to him disrespectfully when he dissed her by saying, “B*tch I don’t know you."

“She tried to run a game on me like she was brought up by her mama… But instead of realizing I got away from her mama coz I don’t speak to her mama. She is like, ‘I know you hate mama.’ I’m like, ‘B*tch, I ain’t got time to hate nobody,” the podcaster noted.

Expand Tweet

Corey Holcomb also added that he hated drama, and if he had to face it with his daughter, he would go and make another daughter, who would be less judgemental.

“That b*tch was brought up in this new generation, where there is no honor, there is no respect, for their parents… The way the youngsters are brought up now, they will f*ck over the mama and daddy quicker than they f*ck over somebody else,” Holcomb further mentioned.

The Half & Half star also mentioned he did not care if his kids made him a “villain” and said he did them “wrong,” and warned them to get away from him as things between him and his wife were strictly personal, and they got no say in that.

Corey Holcomb wrapped up by saying how he tried to raise his daughter with love, but she still ended up being sh*t, while also clarifying how he wasn’t like everybody else and didn’t need his daughter’s acceptance. He also slammed the parents for letting their kids “run over you.”

In the wake of the latest commentary on the new generation and calling out his daughter while using slurs, Holcomb has faced backlash online. Here are some of the remarks from @ArtOfDialogue_’s tweet on the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 55-year-old comedian has still not responded to the backlash. Notably, his guests on the latest episode of his podcast were Darlene Ortiz, Kraig Smith, and Marcus Smith. In the same episode, Holcomb also largely talked about comedian Dave Chappelle being overrated and dissed him, which is also earning him criticism online.

The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show airs live on YouTube every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm (Los Angeles time) and focuses on the African-American community, racism, police brutality, single parenthood, and Black socio-economic growth among others, as per Tuko.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here