How many kids does Elizabeth Holmes have? Incarcerated former tech CEO breaks silence on her pregnancies coinciding with her prosecution

Elizabeth Holmes, the incarcerated CEO of health tech company Theranos, recently broke silence on her pregnancies coinciding with her prosecution after an appeals court on Tuesday, February 11, denied her request to stay out of jail. She even attempted to reverse her conviction through a blood-testing scam, but seemingly nothing worked.

In the court, she added that she should be permitted to postpone the commencement of a sentence of more than 11 years in prison because of her children.

She now opened up to People magazine on February 12, 2025, and insisted that parenthood wasn’t a ploy, unlike what critics have been saying. In her first interview since being convicted, almost two years into her sentence, she said:

“I know how the optics look, but I always wanted to be a mother. I wanted to have children, be a mom. I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty. I kept talking to my lawyers and they also assured me we would never get this far."

She currently has two children, William and Invicta, with her spouse Billy Evans. Days before her criminal trial was scheduled to begin, in July 2021, her son, William, was born. Later, in February 2023, she and Billy had their daughter, Invicta.

Elizabeth Holmes cited her young children as the reason why she should be spared

Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud (Image via Getty)

Elizabeth Holmes has requested a federal judge to postpone the start of her jail sentence partly because of her two young children, while she is fighting the fraud case. According to The Wall Street Journal's March 12, 2021 report, Elizabeth Holmes' pregnancy was initially revealed to the court in the same month.

Her attorneys and prosecution then submitted court documents requesting a judge to reschedule the start of her trial since she was due in July. In order for Holmes to give birth to her first child on July 10, 2021, the trial's start date was postponed.

After being found guilty in January 2022, she again got pregnant with her second child, according to the court documents that The New York Times revealed on November 17.

Her partner, Evans, requested a reduced prison sentence for Holmes in a sentencing document. The Mercury News further reported that Holmes tearfully told the court,

"I regret my failings with every cell of my body."

As she appealed her conviction, Elizabeth Holmes' defense team filed a motion in federal court in February 2023 announcing the birth of her second child. They further argued that Holmes should not be imprisoned because she was not a flight risk.

Additionally, Elizabeth Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas in May 2023, just a few months after Invicta was born, to start serving an 11-year sentence that was lowered to 9 years for good behavior.

Moreover, Holmes further told People magazine in the same February 2025 interview that being separated from her two young children "shatters" her world. She continued:

"I always wanted to be a mother. I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty. It wasn’t planned and I can’t worry about what others think. It’s just when the timing happened."

Then talking about her partner, she said:

"I asked him 20 times if he wanted to spend his life with me. There were a million reasons why not."

Nevertheless, William and Invicta are permitted to see their mother twice a week. On the other hand, during her appeal, Holmes is not merely arguing that she should be spared from jail because she has two children.

Her attorneys are citing Elizabeth Holmes' spotless record and the fact that she has been released on bail for the past four and a half years following her criminal indictment as proof that she poses no threat to the community or flight.

