How many kids does Elon Musk share with Shivon Zilis? AI expert announces birth of their son Seldon Lycurgus

Shivon Zilis recently announced the birth of her son, Seldon Lycurgus, with DOGE head, Elon Musk. The revelation came on the same day the AI expert celebrated their daughter Arcadia's first birthday.

Ad

Zilis shared the news in an X post on Friday, February 28, 2025. Describing Seldon as "built like a juggernaut" with a heart of gold, she wrote:

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zilis, who is the director of operations at Neuralink, didn't specify Seldon's age. Elon Musk appeared to confirm the news by commenting with a heart emoji under the post.

The couple already shares three children—twins Strider and Azure, and Arcadia. Citing court documents, the Independent revealed that the twins were born in November 2021.

Elon Musk allegedly criticized for being a deadbeat dad

The announcement comes just days after Elon Musk's ex-partner Grimes called him out for ignoring her pleas regarding a "medical condition." Additionally, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed she gave birth to his thirteenth child (if true, it would make Seldon his fourteenth child).

Ad

On Valentine's Day, St. Clair revealed she had given birth to Musk's baby five months ago. A week later, she sued the tech billionaire for sole custody of her son, alleging that Musk had "no involvement" in his care or upbringing. The petition also called for a paternity test, though Musk has yet to acknowledge the child. In since-deleted X posts, St. Clair also criticized him for not communicating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canadian musician Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, similarly accused him of ignoring her. Last week, she shared a series of posts on X (since-deleted) urging the Tesla founder to respond about their child's medical crisis, writing:

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

Ad

She continued to explain that the child would suffer "life-long impairment" if he didn't respond quickly. Earlier this month, Grimes expressed her displeasure at Elon Musk taking their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office.

Since then, many online have accused the SpaceX head of being a deadbeat dad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elon Musk, who self-describes himself as a pronatalist, shares two other children with Grimes—Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

The billionaire first became a father in 2002 when he welcomed Nevada Alexander Musk with then-wife author Justine Wilson. Nevada died at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Death Syndrome. Two years later, the couple welcomed twins, Griffin and Vivian, using IVF. In 2006, they had triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Ad

During an interview on the Wide Awake podcast, posted on YouTube on February 11, Elon's father, Errol Musk, noted that his son has not been a good father. He explained that the billionaire did not spend enough time with his children.

Elon Musk has not publicly reacted to his father's comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback