How many kids does Fabolous have? Rapper slammed by stepdaughter Taina Williams in savage Instagram comment

American rapper Fabolous was slammed by his stepdaughter Taina Williams after he wished his other daughter on her birthday.

On October 10, the 44-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for his daughter, Journey, where she can be seen sitting on his lap.

"I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

Several celebrities including Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss reacted to the post with love.

Fabolous shares Journey Jackson with his longtime partner, Emily Bustamante. However, as per XXL, there has been speculation that the duo called it quits earlier this year after 20 years of being together and four years of marriage. Emily and Fabolous are also parents to two sons, Johan Jackson (14) and Jonas Jackson (7).

Fabolous' birthday post for Journey did not sit well with his stepdaughter

After Fabolous posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her youngest child, his stepdaughter, Taina Williams, jumped in and slammed the rapper for his online drama.

In a since-deleted comment, Williams gave her own translation of the rapper's post and said:

"I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."

Taina is the daughter of Emily from the rapper's previous relationship. Her concern for her stepsister and mother comes after Fabolous was charged with physically assaulting Emily in 2018.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, the rapper was slapped with a domestic violence case where it was revealed that he punched Emily B. seven times in the face, which led to her losing the front two teeth. He also threatened to kill her, her father, and her brother.

The rapper turned himself in but was freed from custody after being charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated assault.

After his release, he took to his Instagram story and wrote (via XXL),

"2018 tryna break my heart."

Taina Williams is a social media influencer and a mother to two kids, Essex and Emmy, whom she shares with rapper G Herbo.

As of this article's writing, neither the rapper nor Emily B. has addressed the comments made by Taina Williams.

