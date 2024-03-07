How many kids does Gal Gadot have? Wonder Woman actor's family explored as she welcomes fourth daughter

Former Miss Israel Gal Gadot has welcomed a baby girl for the fourth time. The Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram to share the news of her baby with her husband, Jaron Varsano, with her fans.

Gadot got married to Israeli real estate developer Jaron Varsano in 2008. Since then, the couple has expanded their family with four daughters. In her post, Gal Gadot revealed that her newest daughter is named "Ori,” which in Hebrew means “my light.” Ori joins her sisters, Alma, Maya, and Daniela, who are 12, 6, and 3.

“Welcome to the house of girls," says Gal Gadot, announcing the birth of baby Ori

In her post welcoming Ori, Gal Gadot mentioned the difficulties faced during the pregnancy and expressed her gratitude for her child’s safe and healthy arrival.

The 38-year-old actress said,

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too.”

The Daily Mail revealed the news of Gal Gadot’s pregnancy in December, with a photo of the actress in Los Angeles sporting a baby bump.

Many fans took to social media to congratulate Gadot on the birth of her daughter.

The actress appears to be a big fan of “giving birth." In a 2022 interview with InStyle magazine, she said that being a mother of three is "no joke," but when it comes to giving birth, she wouldn't mind making a habit out of it.

She said,

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong in June 2023, Gal Gadot opened up about her experience as a mother and how it changed her perspective. She said,

"The biggest thing that changed in my life since I became a mother 11 years ago was learning that it's not just about me. I'm not the most important thing in the world. They are," she said, calling that fact "simply healthy."

She continued to gush about her family, saying,

"They're everything to me; I'll do anything for them. They've taught me so many things."

Gadot also stated that the most important thing they've taught her is "that I can do much more than I thought I could" and that they encourage her to continue pushing herself in her work to be a "better" role model for them.

Gal Gadot’s most recent role was as Rachel "Nine of Hearts" Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone, released in 2023. She will next feature as the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White, released in 2025, and stars Rachel Zegler as the eponymous princess.