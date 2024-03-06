"I got a baby girl on the way": D'Angelo Russell announces expecting second child with girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is set to become a father once again as he announced that he and girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas are expecting a daughter.

The 28-year-old shared the news on The Backyard Podcast, where he was one of the most recent guests.

D'Angelo Russell said as he admired the outdoor setting of the interview:

“The scenery, bro, you can’t be it. I get the fam here. You can see them somewhere here. My boy’s running around. Enjoying this. I’ve got a baby girl on the way…”

D’Angelo Russell and Ivaniukas welcomed their first child, son Riley Jonas, on Sept. 24, 2022.

The one-time All-Star is very close to his son, who is a prominent fixture on his Instagram account, where he shares his bonding moments with his kid.

Riley every now and then is spotted on the court with his mother while supporting his dad.

But as he awaits the arrival of his baby girl, D'Angelo Russell continues to help the LA Lakers as they make a spirited push to earn an outright spot in the playoffs and not go through the play-in phase.

The purple and gold are currently in ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 34-29 record, two games behind the sixth-running Phoenix Suns for the last outright playoff spot.

Russell is going for 17.8 points. 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 31.7 minutes in 58 games so far.

D'Angelo Russell leads LA Lakers to big win over the OKC Thunder

The veteran guard led the LA Lakers in their big win over the OKC Thunder on Monday at home. It was the 10th victory for the team in their last 14 games to pad their push to earn an outright playoff spot.

D'Angelo Russell was on point in their 116-104 win over the Thunder, finishing with a game-high 26 points, powered by five threes, with six rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 34 minutes.

‘DLo’ was backstopped by Anthony Davis’ double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds and the near triple-double of LeBron James of 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

In the postgame interview, D’Angelo Russell spoke of the performance to ESPN and said:

“My teammates find me when I’m hot. It makes it easier when I can stretch the floor like that. That’s what shooting does. It’s a pleasure.”

Russell went on to underscore the significance of the victory, especially against the Thunder, who have been a consistent top two team in the Western Conference in the ongoing NBA season. He added:

“They’re so well-coached that you can’t relax. That team has got everything you need to win and to be efficient at this level. You’ve got to be ready to play against those guys. It’s no fluke (to beat them).”

The LA Lakers (34-29) next play on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings (34-26).