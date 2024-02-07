"Getting traded in next 24 hours" - D'Angelo Russell teasing podcast with Anthony Davis has fans buzzing about his trade rumors

D'Angelo Russell has been a quality contributor at the offensive end this season for the LA Lakers. Despite the trade speculation swirling around him ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, he stays unfazed while also promoting his podcast project, in which he invites his Lakers' teammate as his first guest.

Russell shared on X that his podcast's first episode will feature Lakers teammate Anthony Davis as the guest of the show.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Called "The Backyard Pod," Russell is excited about the upcoming release of his podcast, based on the teasers provided in his X account. However, fans had strong reactions to D'Angelo Russell's posts, as they were aware of his name being included in trade rumors.

"Quite literally getting traded in the next 24 hours," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the uncertainty looming over D'Angelo Russell's status with the LA Lakers, that isn't stopping him from talking about basketball with different guests, including Anthony Davis, in a podcast setting.

Some of the fans found Russell's posts interesting, considering that the Lakers are in ninth place (27-25 record) in the Western Conference, as they are more focused on the team needing to get better this season.

Meanwhile, there remain some fans who are excited about seeing D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis talk about basketball together in a podcast episode.

D'Angelo Russell talked about trade rumors involving him

No one can definitively determine what will go down in the NBA Trade Deadline, especially with the concept that almost any player can be moved on the fly.

However, Russell feels indifferent about the whole experience as he is not a stranger to it anymore, counting all the times he's been traded in his career, as per Spectrum Sportsnet.

"I don't care," Russell said. "At all. Just show up to work. That's it. I can't control that my contract makes sense to be traded. So just play. Can't control that. Once again, I don't care. At all. ... I just won't allow my mind to go there.

"I like to focus on this and you guys see how I've been focusing on basketball and not comments on what's trending on social."

Expand Tweet

Russell is aware that he has a job to do whenever he steps on the court. Playing in his 11th NBA season, D'Angelo Russell is playing with a chip on his shoulder while remaining in the moment, which has helped him mature more as a player and as an individual.

He understands that he can't control much when it comes to his contract with the LA Lakers. Be that as it may, Russell will continue to contribute for the Lakers if he doesn't get traded.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!