How many kids does Mandy Moore have? Actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith share pregnancy news

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are ready to welcome their second baby. Moore announced the news by posting a photo of her 16-month-old son, August, on Instagram. The caption reads:

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, also took to Instagram to share the happy news with his followers.

Mandy Moore's first child

After trying to conceive for some time, Mandy Moore had announced the news of her first pregnancy back in September 2020.

Moore had said that she visited a fertility specialist who found that there was a problem with her uterus and that she might have endometriosis. She also said:

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

She welcomed her first son, August Harrison Goldsmith, in February 2021. Mandy and her husband Taylor announced the news on Instagram, writing about how he arrived right on his due date and how they were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways.

A brief timeline of Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s relationship

Following her divorce from Ryan Adams, Moore met Taylor Goldsmith. She was spotted at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood with what seemed to be an engagement ring.

At The Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch in 2017, Moore then revealed to reporters that she and Goldsmith were planning to host a small, private ceremony. She spoke up about her plans for her future with Taylor and admitted that she and Goldsmith are open to adopting children one day.

They tied the knot in November 2018 in front of family and friends.

Moore first dated actor Zach Braff from 2004 to 2006 and former Whiskeytown frontman Ryan Adams from 2008. Moore and Adams got engaged in February 2009 and married the following month. Moore filed for divorce from Adams in January 2015, mentioning irreconcilable differences.

Mandy Moore gained recognition after the release of her debut single, Candy, which topped number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Taylor Goldsmith, on the other hand, is the lead singer, guitarist, and chief songwriter of the folk-rock band Dawes.

