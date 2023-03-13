How many kids does Ne-Yo have? Rapper welcomes second child with baby mama, Sade

Ne-Yo and Sade recently welcomed another child. Sade revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a few pictures of the baby, along with one where she was holding the newborn. The caption read:

"Hey, Brixton. I loooooove you pooh…welcomed home my beautiful baby."

Sade also posted some photos on her Instagram Story where she was holding the baby's hand, and in another one, the baby was sleeping on her lap. She even shared a close-up picture of the baby, followed by two videos in which the newborn was sleeping.

The news comes after Ne's divorce from Crystal Renay last month. The duo first met in 2015 while the rapper was working on an album, Non-Fiction. Renay filed for divorce in August 2022, and charged him with having a child with another woman. According to People, they separated in July 2022, and while speaking to TMZ at the time, Renay revealed that there was no chance of reconciliation.

While the divorce was finalized in February 2023, Ne-Yo, aka Shaffer Chimere Smith, was ordered to pay $1.6 million to balance the property holdings and an additional amount of $20,000. Renay remained the owner of the Georgia-based property, and the Stay rapper had to provide a check worth $150,000 for a new car for Renay.

The duo received joint custody of their kids, and Smith had to pay child support of $12,000 along with $5,000 as alimony to Renay for three years.

Ne-Yo is a father of five children

Ne-Yo has five children from his previous relationships (Image via Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Ne-Yo is well-known for his successful career in the music industry. But he is also popular for his personal life, where he has been romantically linked to many women over all these years.

He was first in a relationship with Jesseca White, and although the latter had a child in 2005, it was later disclosed that the rapper was not the child's father. While speaking in an interview in 2010, Yo revealed that he was all set to welcome a child with his then-girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw.

Ne and Monyetta became the parents of a daughter, Madilyn Grace Smith, in November 2010 and a son, Mason Evan Smith, the following year. However, the duo separated in 2012, and Ne revealed the news in an Instagram post the same year, saying that it was a mutual decision.

Ne-Yo then got engaged to Crystal Renay in 2015, and tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed a son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., in the same year, and a son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, in 2018. The pair were expecting another child in February 2021, and welcomed a daughter, Isabella Rose Smith, the same year. The duo got divorced in February 2023.

Ne-Yo released his debut album in 2006

Also known as Shaffer Chimere Smith, he released his debut album, In My Own Words, in 2006 and reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200. He continued to release more albums like Because of You, Libra Scale, Non-Fiction, Good Man, and more.

Ne-Yo has also appeared in a few films and TV shows like Battle: Los Angeles, Red Tails, Girls Trip, Wild 'N Out, All My Children, Private Sessions, CSI: NY, 90210, and more.

