How many kids did Ramon Enrique Torres have? All about the veteran Puerto Rican journalist in wake of his death at 71

Famous journalist Ramon Enrique Torres has tragically passed away at the age of 71. His family confirmed the news of his death and clarified that he died on the morning of December 13, 2023, due to complications from cancer.

Ramon Enrique Torres leaves behind his wife, Maribel Martínez, and three kids, Ramón Enrique, Layza, and Xavier, along with seven grandkids. The children of the popular Puerto Rican journalist released a statement and said:

“Dad was dedicated to his work and family. During these two years of his recovery, we have received the love and respect of his family, his co-workers, friends, and especially his own and beloved people of Ponce. We are grateful to the people of Puerto Rico for supporting us and recognizing our family during this difficult time. We ask the media to give us the space to manage the process at this time.”

The news of his death came just less than 2 months after his 71st birthday, which he celebrated with his family on October 26. At the time too, Torres’ children released a statement on social media talking about his diagnosis of throat cancer in 2021. In a statement, they said:

“Very intense days… My father, who turned 71 yesterday, needs all the good vibes and PRAYERS you can send.”

Ramon Enrique Torres’ daughter followed in his footsteps, as she was also a reporter and news anchor

Ramon Enrique Torres’ family was left devastated soon after the news about his passing away came in. With three kids, and seven grandchildren, Ramon Enrique was a Puerto Rican reporter, journalist, and news anchor. His daughter, Layza Torres, too, joined the world of news and media.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Ramon Enrique Torres(Image via Twitter)

Just like her father, Layza also became a news anchor and joined Tu mañana. In fact, the father and daughter have been anchors together for many years on WTCV. His other kid, Xavier, is an actor, and there is no information about his third kid as to what he does for a living.

Born in October 1952, Ramon Enrique Torres began his career in 1976 and initially worked at Telemundo. However, in 1986, he joined Tele-Once, where he was a news anchor. For his exceptional journalism skills, Ramon has been the recipient of many awards, like the Overseas Press Club, Paoli Awards, and many more.

However, things went south for Ramon after he was diagnosed with metastatic throat cancer in 2021. At the time, the doctors had also stated that the cancer was spreading to his tonsils. He even moved to New York City for his treatment, and even after many sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, his condition did not stabilize and constantly deteriorated, as the family kept his followers updated.

As the popular journalist Ramon Enrique tragically passed away, social media users mourned the loss of the talented journalist. The family has yet to announce details about his funeral and memorial services.