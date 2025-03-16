How many kids does Ray J have? Singer detained by police after fight with Princess Love amid their divorce

R&B singer Ray J, who shares two children, Melody and Epik, with his estranged wife Princess Love, was briefly detained on March 13. According to a March 15 report by TMZ, the One Wish crooner and the media personality got engaged in a fight regarding their unsettled divorce after Ray returned home from a tour on Thursday.

The same outlet reported that Love claimed to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ray was reportedly yelling, behaved aggressively, and was likely under the influence. LAPD officers arrived at their house to respond to a report of domestic violence. They put Ray in handcuffs and had him sit in the back of a police cruiser. They spoke to both Love and Ray to hear their sides.

Shortly after, the officers asked Ray to come out of the car and took his handcuffs off upon finding no evidence of the singer committing a crime.

Ray J did not face any charges.

As per TMZ, in a video shared online, Ray was heard thanking the officers as he got out of the police car. He said:

"I know it's okay...Y'all did everything y'all could."

He later added:

"I'm happy that you guys handled it."

A brief look into Ray J and Princess Love's divorce timeline

Princess Love and Ray J walked down the aisle in 2016. Their daughter, Melody Love Norwood, was born in May 2018.

Ray shared a family photo after the 2019 BET’s Soul Train Music Awards show, tagging Love and Melody on Instagram. However, Love commented on the post, alleging the singer left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas and blocked her number. Princess Love was "over 8 months pregnant" with the couple's second child at the time.

However, in an Instagram Live in November 2019, Ray denied the claim that he left his wife and daughter behind in LV. Despite Ray's explanation, Princess Love reportedly left a comment during the Live via their daughter Melody's Instagram account:

"Filing for divorce when I get back to LA"

They welcomed their son, Epik Ray Norwood, in January 2020. However, due to some speculations about Ray J's infidelity to Princess Love, the couple struggled with their relationship and co-parenting. A few months later, in May, Love filed for a divorce for the first time but eventually withdrew the filing in July.

The couple faced a second divorce proceeding when Ray J submitted a filing in September 2020. It ended with another dismissal in March 2021. The Brown Sugar singer again filed for divorce in October 2021, which lasted for a longer period. In March 2023, Ray's filing was dismissed as the singer suggested a reconciliation with Princess Love.

Their ongoing divorce proceeding began in February 2024 after Love submitted the filing. She wrote on Instagram:

"After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways"

Princess Love told fans that she and Ray J would co-parent their two children. In September last year, one of their verbal altercations allegedly got too heated and scared their kids. Following the argument, Ray posted a video explaining to Melody and Epik that he and Love weren't hostile to one another.

Regardless, Love later accused the singer of manipulating, traumatizing, and gaslighting their kids. The details of their latest argument that led to Ray J's brief police interrogation are not known.

