How many nephews does Trisha Frame have? Love Is Blind contestant’s family explored

Can you fall in love with someone without seeing them? The show is bringing 30 new contestants who will talk to each other without laying their eyes on the person they are talking to. The three-week-long journey will feature the contestants' struggles with love, infatuation, heartbreak, and doubts for the one final moment when the right ones get to see each other and propose.

Fans are super excited to see the contestants who desire to find love on a reality show. The previous season of the show was a massive hit owing to its out-of-the-box concept.

Who is Trisha Frame from Love Is Blind season 2?

Trisha Frame is a 30-year-old broker who is searching for love on season two of the show Love Is Blind. Trisha is engaged in real estate and works for Chicago-based State Street Properties, as well as runs a website called SSPCHICAGO, where she helps people find luxurious apartments. We also spotted her love for cycling and adventurous activities.

Her Instagram is proof that she is a through-and-through family girl. She seems to be very close to her parents and siblings. Trisha Frame has four adorable nephews and she loves to spend time with them.

Her family also includes Trisha's dog Tator, who also makes frequent appearances on her social media accounts.

Trisha Frame shared her views towards dating with Netflix. She said,

“I talk too much. I hope that doesn’t get on my partner’s nerves.”

With 30 vibrant personalities, the upcoming season is already gaining immense buzz among viewers.

When is Love Is Blind season 2 premiering?

Love Is Blind returns on February 11, 2022, on Netflix. The show will be hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

The show will premiere at 3.00am EST in the U.S.

