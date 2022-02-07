Who is Aja from Love Is Blind? Meet the paralegal with professional dancing skills

Aja from Love is Blind is one of the singles searching for love on the show. Season 2 of the Netflix show welcomes 30 singles, each with a different personality, but all hoping to find the love of their lives.

Contestants will live in individual pods and talk to the person living in the pod on the other side. However, none of them will be able to see each other due to the wall in between.

It will be interesting to see the kind of conversations the participants will bring up, as they are technically blind. Indeed, few will get to find love on the show, which will also reveal if these couples get married or not.

Who is Aja from Love is Blind Season 2?

She is a 28-year-old paralegal from Chicago, Illinois. Apart from being a paralegal, the contestant is also a freestyle dancer who has lots of dancing videos and reels on her social media.

Her Instagram also suggests that she is an influencer:

Aja appears to be quite the fashionista who believes in pairing up sassy and effortless clothes.

In a promotional post for the show's Instagram page, she shared her views on dating on Love is Blind:

"I already believed that love is blind. So I'm very hopeful and optimistic that I can find that in this experience."

She currently has 113 posts on her Instagram with 15.2k followers, along with 712 people following her. Will Aja find the love of her life on the show? For that, we have to watch Love is Blind Season 2.

More about Love is Blind Season 2

In addition to signing up 30 singles, the show has also retained its Season 1 hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. It is created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content.

It was also nominated at the People's Choice Awards for Reality Show of the Year.

