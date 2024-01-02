How many people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at Mormon church in Utah? Building evacuated as investigation is underway

54 people from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe, Utah, were exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday. A statement from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office detailed that 22 individuals had to be transported from the area to hospitals for treatment, as per NBC News.

Church officials reported that the poisoning took place due to a heating system malfunction in the building. Authorities initially responded to the incident after a 4-year-old girl at the church building reported that she had trouble breathing. The church reported that the affected building would be closed until safety was assured.

54 Central Utah residents affected by carbon monoxide poisoning

On New Year's Eve, citizens in central Utah reported carbon monoxide poisoning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Monroe East. According to church officials, 54 people attended a service and were affected by the poisonous gas. Out of the 54, 49 were treated for elevated levels of the gas in their body, as per NBC News.

The church officials reported that the poisoning was caused due to a heating system malfunction in the building and an investigation is currently underway. Officials stated that the church was working to help the affected individuals with "medical and other expenses." According to NBC News, the statement read:

"We are concerned for the well-being of everyone impacted and are praying for their recovery."

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office released an official statement earlier on Monday, detailing the response to the incident. The Sevier County EMS initially received a call regarding a 4-year-old girl in the building having trouble breathing. As the girl had been sick the week before, it was assumed that she was facing further symptoms from her illness.

The EMS then received a second call from the same building, this time concerning an adult male who had also fallen sick. The individual attributed his illness to complications related to low blood sugar and sought self-treatment. However, concern began to grow when a third call was made about a family, who experienced headaches after coming home from the same building.

This triggered a response from the Monroe City fire department. The department inspected the building and found out that it had "higher levels of carbon monoxide." The entire building was soon evacuated. The statement detailed that in the evening, 22 attendees fell sick and had to be taken to the Sevier Valley Hospital for treatment.

However, Sevier County Ems did not have enough ambulances and so, other agencies had to be reached out to for help.

"In all, 22 individuals were needing to be transported to hospitals out of the area for carbon monoxide poisoning treatment. This required 10 ambulance transports to get everyone to a hospital that had a hyperbaric chamber that could treat the patients," the statement read.

It further disclosed:

"Sevier County Ems did not have enough ambulances or personnel for this many transports so other agencies were contacted for assistance."

The Piute County EMS and Gunnison Valley Hospital ambulance helped transport individuals to the hospital while Ephraim, North Sanpete, and Gold Cross Ambulance services were on standby. Individuals who were not in critical condition traveled to the hospital themselves.

The statement from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office extended gratitude to all the agencies, EMTs, and hospital staff who "sacrificed their holiday" to assist with the emergency.