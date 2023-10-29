How many siblings did Matthew Perry have? All about his parents and family as FRIENDS star dies aged 54

The death of the FRIENDS character, Matthew Perry, has left his fans mourning as the 54-year-old passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The news about the actor’s death came in just after police discovered his body in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Authorities stated they visited Matthew Perry’s house at 4 PM after responding to a call.

While the police have reported that there was no foul play and no drugs were found at his house or anywhere near the scene, the authorities are still investigating the death of the actor, as currently, it has not been revealed what caused the drowning.

While Matthew was never married, he shared a close bond with his family, consisting of 5 siblings, who are his step-brothers and sisters. The FRIENDS actor was born to Suzanne Marie Morrison Langford and John Bennett Perry on August 19, 1969. Perry was born and brought up in Canada, but he was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Matthew Perry’s parents parted ways before he turned one: More details revealed about the FRIENDS star’s family

Matthew Perry was extremely popular for his character, Chandler Bing, in FRIENDS, and the star has often said in interviews that his on-screen Friends, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, are also his close friends in real life. While the star shared great chemistry with Cox on the screen, he was never married.

Perry was born to Suzanne and John in 1969. However, his parents got divorced when he turned one. His mother later married Keith Morrison, and Perry, too, lived with his mother in Canada. While Perry is the only child of his parents, Suzanne and John, he has been brought up with four kids between Suzanne and Keith.

Later, Perry’s father, John, had a kid with his second wife, Debbie. Hence, Perry has five half-siblings.

The couple married in 1981 and welcomed Caitlin, Emily, Will, and Madeline, who grew up with Matthew Perry. The actor was born and raised in several parts of Canada as he resided in Toronto, Montreal, and even Quebec.

Matthew Perry’s mother served the role of the press secretary for then-Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau, while his father moved to Los Angeles and became an actor. Perry’s father was also seen in a small role in one Friends episode.

As Matthew tragically passed away, his friends and family are mourning the loss of the actor. However, the family has not yet spoken up about his death. Warner Bros. also confirmed the death of the actor and claimed that the entire organization was “devasted” by his death. The statement read:

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family."

The statement continued,

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

The family has yet to reveal more details about his funeral and memorial services. Social media users are also sharing their tributes for the deceased actor and are remembering his roles in The Ron Clark Story, The Odd Couple, Go On, and Mr. Sunshine.