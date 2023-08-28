How many times has Bob Barker died? Mandela effect trends in wake of The Price is Right host's passing 

The Price Is Right game show host Bob Barker has passed away at the age of 99. News of the same was shared by his publicist Roger Neal, who also revealed that he died of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills, California residence. As many paid tribute to the legendary host, several netizens have taken to the internet expressing shock over the news as they believed that he had died years ago.

Roger Neal released a press statement which read:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Meanwhile, some netizens took to the internet to express confusion over the aforementioned announcement. Many claimed that they believed that Barker had died years ago.

Twitter user @FredDiBiase247 tweeted:

"I’m not sure about you, but I recall Bob Barker passing away at the age of 94."

Others believe that they have fallen victim to the Mandela effect. Twitter user @MrAQUAMAN33 said:

"Thanks to the Mandela effect, Bob Barker has literally died twice in my lifetime."

Some other users said:

Bob Barker has been a victim to an internet death hoax in the past

In July 2017, website Action News 3 announced that the Washington-native had passed away after sustaining a head injury in his residence. The website said:

"Bob Barker was rushed to the emergency room after a fall that split his head open. Several hours later, he was pronounced dead. The 94 year old former The Price Is Right host suffered a nearly two inch laceration on the side of his forehead due to a fall that took place near the star’s Hollywood Hills home."

Despite claims of his death being false, there was some truth in their statement. People magazine had reported that the television host certainly sustained a head injury however, he did not suffer from anything serious. The publication confirmed that he was taken to the emergency room following the incident where he sought out medical treatment and underwent “a series of tests.”

The aforementioned claim of his passing was the only death hoax that was made available online at the time of writing this article.

It seems like several netizens are now falling victim to the Mandela effect. The term originates from Fiona Broome who discovered in 2009 that she along with several others believed that Nelson Mandela had passed away in the 1980s when he died in 2013 in reality. According to Good Housekeeping the term refers to:

“people collectively misremembering events, historical facts and other famous pop culture moments.”

Nevertheless, netizens continue to debate about Barker's passing which supposedly happened years ago. Reddit user u/DJRedd352 took to the platform and expressed that they believed that he had died in 2017, user u/geoshoegaze20 said that he died in 2008, u/No_Mechanic9347 claimed that he died in November 2021. Others also took to the platform to share their own experiences with Barker death hoaxes.