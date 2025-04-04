How many times has Tom Hanks been married? Samantha Lewes's relationship explored as daughter opens up on 'violent' childhood

Tom Hanks, who has been married twice, shares two children with the late Samantha Lewes and two with his current wife, Rita Wilson. Tom's daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, has spoken about her troubled childhood and teenage years in her upcoming book, The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road, which is set to be released on April 8.

PEOPLE obtained an excerpt from Elizabeth's book, in which she reveals that her parents fell in love while she was studying theater at Sacramento State University in the 1970s.

Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes, born Susan Dillingham, welcomed their son Colin in 1977 and got married the following year. Elizabeth Hanks was born in 1982. Tom and Samantha separated in 1985 and finalized their divorce two years later, in 1987.

In her book, Elizabeth says her only memories of seeing her parents together were during moments with her brother and, eventually, at her high school graduation. She writes:

"I am a kid from the First (non-famous) Marriage...I have one picture of me standing between my parents. In it, my mother's best wig is slightly askew."

After Tom and Samantha's divorce, Colin and Elizabeth stayed with their mother, who was granted their primary custody. The siblings would visit their father, Tom, on weekends and during the summer. At that time, they lived in Los Angeles.

In her book, Elizabeth writes about having few memories of her early years in Los Angeles. She also mentions visiting her father, Tom Hanks, her stepmother, Rita Wilson, and her "younger half-brothers."

However, Elizabeth, who was born in Burbank, writes that Samantha moved her and her brother to Sacramento shortly afterward, without informing Tom Hanks. Reflecting on her experience of living in this new place with her mother, Elizabeth writes:

"From 5 to 14, years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation, and love, I was a Sacramento girl."

Elizabeth Hanks shares her mother's emotional violence turned "physical" one night, leading her to relocate to Los Angeles during 7th grade. The custody arrangement was altered, allowing Elizabeth to visit Sacramento on weekends and in the summers.

The Inferno actor married actress and singer Rita Wilson in 1988 and welcomed their two sons, Chet and Truman, in 1990 and 1995, respectively.

Tom Hanks' daughter speaks about her relationship with her late mother

Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 42, recalls how her father, Tom Hanks, found out that Samantha had suddenly relocated her and her brother to Sacramento:

"My dad came to pick us up from school and we're not there. And it turns out we haven't been there for two weeks and he has to track us down."

Talking about the house in Sacramento where she lived with her mother and brother Colin, Elizabeth pens:

"I lived in a white house with columns, a backyard with a pool, and a bedroom with pictures of horses plastered on every wall."

However, Elizabeth recounts the deteriorating living conditions in the house in the following years. Seemingly hinting at her mother's smoking habit, Elizabeth notes that the house always smelled of smoke, and dog feces were often scattered across their backyard.

She also highlights how they mostly had expired food in their fridge or, at times, no food at all. Elizabeth adds:

"My mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible."

After experiencing her mother's purported physical violence, Elizabeth moved to Los Angeles. She recalls embarking on a road trip with Samantha when she was 14:

"My mother and I drove across America along Interstate 10 to Florida, in a Winnebago that lumbered along the asphalt with a rolling gait that felt nautical."

Elizabeth Hanks mentions that her mother was on the verge of death when she was in her senior year.

Tom Hanks' first wife, Susan Dillingham aka Samantha Lewes, died in 2002, at 49, reportedly from lung cancer.

