How did Michael Gerson die? Cause of death and illness explored as George W Bush speech writer passes away at 58

George W. Bush’s speech writer Michael Gerson recently passed away on November 17 at the age of 58. He reportedly died at Washington’s MedStar Georgetown University Hospital after complications from his battle with cancer.

Bush paid tribute to him and stated:

“Laura and I are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Mike Gerson. He was a great writer, and I was fortunate he served as my chief speechwriter and a trusted advisor for many years. His brilliant mind was enhanced by his big heart. As a result, Mike harnessed the power of the pen to not just write about good policy, but drive it.”

Michael Gerson was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2013

While speaking to The Post, Michael Gerson’s longtime friend and former colleague Peter Wehner revealed that he died from cancer complications.

He suffered a heart attack in December 2004 and had to leave speechwriting. He spoke about his battle with depression while writing for The Post and stated in one of his columns:

“I have no doubt that I will eventually repeat the cycle of depression, but now I have some self-knowledge that can’t be taken away. I know that – when I’m in my right mind – I choose hope.”

Michael was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2013. Writing for The Washington Post, he said that it started with a cancerous tumor in his right kidney. His diagnosis came after he underwent several tests for a few weeks.

Michael Gerson was an op-ed columnist for The Washington Post

Born on May 15, 1964, Michael Gerson joined Westminster Christian Academy and enrolled at Georgetown University. He then transferred to Wheaton College and finished his graduation in 1986.

Michael Gerson worked for Newsweek and The Washington Post (image via Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Gerson initially worked as a senior policy advisor at The Heritage Foundation, an aide to Indiana Senator Dan Coats, and a speechwriter for Bob Dole’s presidential campaign. He was recruited for the Bush campaign by Karl Rove in 1999 and joined the campaign as a speechwriter. He later became the head of the White House speechwriting team.

Michael left the White House in June 2006 and was replaced by The Wall Street Journal's chief editor William McGurn. According to him, his favorite speech was given at the National Cathedral a few days after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Gerson coined phrases like "the soft bigotry of low expectations" and "the armies of compassion." He wrote for Newsweek magazine after leaving the White House and joined as a weekly columnist for The Washington Post in May 2007, with his columns appearing on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Michael Gerson is survived by his wife Dawn Gerson and their two sons. The duo first met in high school and resided in Northern Virginia with their family.

