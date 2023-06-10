How did Mike Batayeh die? Cause of death explored as Breaking Bad actor dies aged 52

Actor Mike Batayeh passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 52. A family statement mentions that he suffered a heart attack. It also stated that Batayeh never had any heart issues and was at his residence in Michigan at the time of his death.

Mike was mostly known for playing the role of Laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the crime drama series, Breaking Bad. New York Post reported that Batayeh's family issued a statement following his death, wherein they wrote that he could bring a smile to everyone's faces.

Batayeh's cousin Vera Sawalha paid tribute to him on Facebook, writing:

"Mike was so talented and down to earth. I'm so sad to hear this. He will be missed and always remembered. May he rest in peace always. A couple pics of him and I at a premiere 10 yrs ago… I know I have other pics with him but I couldn't find them."

Anyone willing to make donations can send them to the Clark Park Coalition fund in support of Southwest Detroit youth. Batayeh's funeral will be held at the Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Michigan, on June 17, 2023. A celebration of life is scheduled to be held on the previous day.

Mike Batayeh appeared in several TV shows and films over the years

Mike Batayeh was known for his performance in three episodes of Breaking Bad (Image via IndepenentMr/Twitter)

Mike Batayeh is a resident of Los Angeles and has made guest appearances and played recurring roles in different TV shows like Everybody Loves Raymond, The Shield, Sleeper Cell, and Touch.

He accumulated a huge fanbase following his appearance as Laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad, which aired on AMC. He was featured in the show between 2011 and 2012. Breaking Bad aired for five seasons with 62 episodes from January 20, 2008, to September 29, 2013.

Batayeh was also featured in a few films, including American Dreams, Don't Mess With The Zohan, American East, and more. He also pursued a career as a comedian and shared his standup comedy videos on his Instagram page.

Mike Batayeh was known for his appearances at different comedy clubs around the US. He even performed for local audiences in the Middle East in places like Dubai.

He also shot for a comedy special in different locations and was invited for two years to the Amman International Comedy Festival.

Batayeh's Instagram page describes him as an actor, comic, and writer alongside an email for live comedy bookings. His survivors include his nieces and nephews, as per his obituary.

