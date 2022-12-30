How much is a Cartier Nail Bracelet? Luis Ruelas' net worth explored amid fake gift accusations

American television personality Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, has been accused of giving fake Cartier Nail bracelets to her daughters for Christmas.

The news came to light after the Instagram account, The Real Bad Fashions, shared a video of Teresa's oldest daughter, Gia, unboxing the gifts she received from Ruelas.

According to Page Six, the account creator took to their story and shared close-ups of the bracelet, claiming that the box Gia was holding did not have an official Cartier symbol.

As per My Gemma, the Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet has a retail price range between $3,400 - $86,000 and a resale price range from $2,450 to $16,995.

The Real Bad Fashions on Instagram also shared a post with a series of pictures pointing out the difference between the real and the alleged fake Cartier bracelets owned by Giudice's daughters.

Luis Ruelas is a millionaire

According to Exact Net Worth, Luis Ruelas' current net worth is $2 million. As per a post from NGO JL Blessings, the 47-year-old is an active philanthropist who has helped over 300 families in Harlem, New York.

Bloomberg reports that Ruelas is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions and serves as the executive vice president of business development. He is also a father to two children, whose names are unknown, but one of them is autistic.

As for the accusations of gifting fake Cartier bracelets to Teresa Giudice's daughters, Luis Ruelas issued a statement to Page Six via his lawyer addressing the accusations, which went viral over the internet.

“I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, peoples’ focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this. That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them.”

On the personal front, Luis and Teresa began dating in November 2020. At the time, a source revealed to Hollywood Life:

"She’s very happy and they’re still getting to know each other. She’s been ready to move on for a really long time now and is taking it slow but seems to really like him.”

A year later, Luis Ruelas popped the big question while the duo were on vacation in Greece and they got engaged.

In the pictures obtained by People Magazine, the duo celebrated on the beach before lights that read "marry me." They also shared pictures from their Meditteranean celebration on their social media handles.

The news of their engagement came weeks after the duo moved in together in their $3.4 million New Jersey mansion.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice got married in New Jersey on August 6, 2022. Guidice is a mother to four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe.

