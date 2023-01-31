How much is Cindy Williams worth? Net worth and fortune explored as Laverne and Shirley star dies aged 75

Well-known actress Cindy Williams passed away on January 25, at the age of 75. Cindy’s children Zak and Emily revealed that she died after battling a brief illness. They released an official statement through though Liza Cranis, their family spokesperson.

The statement read:

"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams, whose net worth is approximately $10 million, was best known for playing the much-loved character of Shirley in Laverne & Shirley.

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan



Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.



RIP Cindy Williams. Oh man, we lost another one!Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.RIP Cindy Williams. Oh man, we lost another one!Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.RIP Cindy Williams.💔😢 https://t.co/1qxLQVUt6m

Author Brad Meltzer paid tribute to Cindy Williams on Facebook by sharing a picture with the caption:

“Rest in peace, Cindy Williams, a.k.a. Shirley Feeney on Laverne & Shirley. All of us who grew up on your comedic talents are hugging our Boo Boo Kitty a little tighter tonight. #laverneandshirleyforever.”

Cindy Williams' successful career in the film and TV industry contributed to her immense net worth

Cindy Williams earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, at the time of Cindy Williams' death, her net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. Most of her earnings were from the projects she worked on, including commercials, which marked the starting point of her career.

She made her television debut in 1969 with the ABC comedy-drama series, Room 222, where she portrayed Rhoda Zagor/Rita Zagor for three episodes.

She continued to appear in shows like My World and Welcome to It, Barefoot in the Park, Nanny and the Professor, The Funny Side, Getting Together, Love, American Style, Hawaii Five-0, Cannon, Insight, Police Story, Happy Days and Petrocelli.

Cindy Williams then gained recognition for her performance as Shirley Feeney in 159 episodes of the ABC sitcom, Laverne & Shirley. It was a spin-off of Happy Days, created by Garry Marshall, Lowell Ganz, and Mark Rothman. The series premiered on January 27, 1976, and aired for eight seasons with 178 episodes until May 10, 1983.

Williams reprised her role as Shirley in the animated series, Laverne & Shirley in the Army.

She played the role of Anne Harlow for 13 episodes of the CBS sitcom, Normal Life, which only aired for one season from March 21 to July 18, 1990. She then portrayed Cathy Hale in 31 episodes of the ABC sitcom, Getting By. The series aired for two seasons with 31 episodes from March 5, 1993, to June 18, 1994.

Cindy also featured in a few television films like The Migrants, Suddenly, Love, When Dreams Come True, Joanna, Help Wanted: Kids, The Leftovers, Save the Dog!, Tricks of the Trade, Perry Mason: The Case of the Poisoned Pen, Steel Magnolias, Menu for Murder, Earth Angel, and more.

Some of Williams' other memorable projects include Gas-s-s-s, Drive, He said, Beware! The Blob, Travels with My Aunt, The Killing Kind, American Graffiti, The Conversation, and more.

Cindy Williams is survived by her two children, Zak and Emily Hudson.

Poll : 0 votes