How much do David Yurman bracelets cost? Bama Rush's obsession with jewellery brand sends the internet into a frenzy 

David Yurman and Sybil Yurman started a New York City-based American jewellery company called David Yurman Enterprises LLC. Currently, there are several national and international stores of the brand.

The company is famous for its designer necklaces and bracelets. As per the brand's official website, the price of these bracelets starts at $250 and can go up to $85,000, depending on their design, thickness, and materials used.

The jewellery brand has recently come to light owing to Bama Rush, the University of Alabama's sorority recruitment campaign, which has gained massive popularity on TikTok. The procedure for the selection of their potential new members is often captured on camera. On TikTok, the Bama Rush members frequently show off their David Yurman bracelets as accessories.

As usual, this year as well the women are showing off their Yurman bracelets as part of their sorority tradition. This entire fascination with this piece of jewellery is sending social media users into a frenzy.

The craze for David Yurman’s bracelets is taking over the internet following Bama Rush's obsession with them

Young girls are showing off their David Yurman bracelets on TikTok (Image via TikTok)

The University of Alabama's recruitment procedure is informally known as Bama Rush. Students participate in a series of "rush" events to receive a bid from a participating sorority. Young women at the University of Alabama who were eager to join sororities started sharing their recruitment experiences on the social media app with hashtags like #BamaRush and #RushTok.

19-year-old Kylan Darnell began this custom of chronicling her sorority journey on TikTok. As she captured the sorority recruitment process, she amassed hundreds and thousands of TikTok followers last autumn. It has now become a phenomenon, in which, by sharing their "rush" experiences, potential new members can go from being socially invisible to internet stars in a matter of hours.

Since then, the trend has been incorporated into their college experience as well. As a part of the sorority tradition, girls began sharing several traditions. The students began documenting the sad rejections and behind-the-scenes drama that inevitably came with the highly selective rush process. Their cheery "outfit of the day" videos were what initially caught many TikTok users' attention.

However, the most viral tradition of late features the young women showing off their David Yurman bracelets on TikTok with the hashtag #BamaRush or #RushTok.

This entire practice and the girls’ obsession with the jewellery brand are making netizens wild, who have taken to Twitter to express their opinions regarding the same.

More details about Yurman and the jewellery brand

These Yurman bracelets are pretty popular (Image via David Yurman)

In 1980, David Yurman and his wife Sybil founded the jewellery company, that offers design collections in gold and sterling silver and is renowned for its work with mixed metals. It was the first well-known jewellery company to place diamonds in silver, and many of its sterling pieces feature pave diamonds.

This category, which the brand calls Silver Ice, shifted the extravagant usage of diamonds to something more commonplace. Ingenious stone cuts are another speciality of Yurman. Unique to the business, the men's sector is renowned for using unusual materials including titanium, carbon fibre, and meteorites.

Due to the Bama Rush tradition, the jewellery brand has now acquired a new life on social media. This is because the designer's bracelets are one of the many "regular" items of jewellery the sorority girls can be seen wearing during the Bama Rush. Moreover, the brand's popularity increased as a result of numerous netizens wearing bracelets and other Yurman accessories in their Rush TikTok videos.