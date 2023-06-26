How old is Anna Osceola? Jon Hamm partner's age explored amid wedding held at iconic Mad Men shoot location

Jon Hamm recently married 35-year-old Anna Osceola on June 24, 2023. The duo's wedding ceremony was held at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur - the same location where the ending of Mad Men was filmed, as per a report by People. Hamm played the role of Don Draper in the show, which aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015.

The couple's wedding was attended by some popular stars in the industry including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and others. The theme of the James Bond film, You Only Live Twice played in the background as the couple celebrated their big day

The bride was seen in a strapless white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Osceola then changed to a blue gown following the formal ceremony, Page Six reported. The groom on the other hand wore a classic black tuxedo.

Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm shared the screen in the final episode of Mad Men

Born on April 8, 1988, Anna Osceola was raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. She later pursued her career as an actress and appeared in various shows like Superhero Movie, An American Carol Guy Suave: Homicidal Spy, and others.

Interestingly, Anna also featured in the final episode of Mad Men. She portrayed the role of Clementine and shared the screen with Jon Hamm as she played a receptionist at the retreat his character attended.

Anna made her debut with the TV movie, Not Another High School Show, released in 2007. She continued to appear in various other film and TV projects like Conspiracy, Saving Grace, Rizzoli & Isles, In Plain Sight, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Confess, Fletch, and more.

Osceola's net worth is reportedly said to be $1.5 million, as per News Unzip.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's relationship timeline

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola first met back in 2015 (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola first met on the sets of Mad Men in 2015 as they filmed for the season finale. They were then spotted together for the first time in 2017, while they were leaving a coffee shop, as per Us Weekly.

The publication then confirmed in June 2020 that Jon and Anna were dating and the same year, they were spotted enjoying themselves at a beach in Santa Barbara, California.

The pair seemingly made their relationship red carpet official at the Oscars viewing party in March last year and then appeared again at the premiere of Bedwetter in New York City in May 2022.

A source later told the publication in February 2023 that the duo got engaged some time ago. The news about their wedding recently made headlines and fans have been flooding social media with wishes for the happy couple.

Jon addressed his relationship while speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show last year and said:

"This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable."

Jon Hamm is known for his roles in films like The Town, Friends with Kids, Baby Driver, No Sudden Move, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

