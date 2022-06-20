Who is Linda Olsen? All about Samantha Fox's wife as singer marries partner of six years in lavish Essex wedding

Singer Samantha Fox recently got married to the love of her life, Linda Olsen. The wedding ceremony took place on June 18.

Fox was spotted in a strapless gown with silver wedge heels and was carrying a bunch of pink roses. She came in a white car designed with pink ribbons, and the number plate read: “Samantha and Linda are getting married, June 18, 2022.”

Linda, on the other hand, was seen in a beautiful gown with people holding umbrellas on top of her as she proceeded towards the aisle accompanied by her two sons. The couple’s bridesmaids wore blush pink gowns.

Everything known about Samantha Fox’s partner

Very little information is currently available about Linda Olsen. However, it has been confirmed for now that she is not a part of the entertainment industry like Samantha Fox.

The Norway native is 46 years old and is reportedly Fox’s tour manager. Further details about her date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen were romantically linked in 2016 (Image via Keith Curtis/Getty Images)

Fox and Olsen have been dating since 2016 and have been busy renovating their house in East London. They have two cats, Melody and Fanny. Olsen’s first son, Adam, lives with them, while her second son, Noah, is currently residing in Norway.

The pair appeared in ITV’s Loose Women in June 2021, where Fox confirmed that Olsen proposed to her in February 2020. Fox admitted that she was a bit surprised and added that when she met Olsen, she knew she was completely in love with her and wanted to be with her forever.

Olsen also revealed that she was a fan of Fox during her youth and was her celebrity crush. She purchased tickets to meet Fox at a concert and they instantly developed a connection. They continued their conversation on social media and met again at another concert. This is where their romantic journey began.

Samantha Fox’s personal life explored

Samantha Fox dated career criminal Peter Foster in late 1980s but rejected his marriage proposal. She was then in a relationship with the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Kiss, Paul Stanley.

Speaking about her personal life in 2003, Fox said that she had slept with other women but was not in love before Myra Stratton. She then announced in 2009 that she would form a civil partnership with Stratton. However, Stratton passed away from cancer in 2015 and was 60 years old at the time of death.

Also known as Samantha Karen Fox, she released her first single, Touch Me (I Want Your Body), in March 1986, followed by her debut studio album, Touch Me, in July of the same year. She has also appeared in many films and reality shows alongside being a television presenter.

