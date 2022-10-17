How old is Cara Smith, LA Dodgers’ Will Smith’s wife? Everything to know as couple welcomes baby girl

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers player Will Smith welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Cara Martinell Smith, 27. The news was commemorated by a congratulatory tweet from the Los Angeles Dodgers' official handle earlier that morning.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Congratulations to Cara and Will Smith on the birth of their beautiful baby girl who was born this morning. Both mom and baby are doing well.

This is Will and Cara's first child together.

Will Smith and Cara Smith first met in 2015 at the University of Louisville

Cara Martinell Smith was born in 1995 in Louisville, Kentucky. She attended Kentucky Country Day school until she moved to Louisville. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a technical degree in education. She was a first-grade teacher for three years and had never shown any interest in baseball until she met her husband.

Cara met Will Smith at the University of Louisville back in 2015 where they fell in love. The couple got engaged in the 2019 off-season. They married each other in December 2020 in a private ceremony with close friends and family.

The couple first announced their pregnancy by posting a picture of Cara's ultrasound on Instagram. The caption read,

"We're having a baby!!! arriving this fall & we can’t wait to meet you sweet little one."

Later, Cara shared photos of a gender reveal party, where they popped pink-colored confetti bombs to indicate they were having a girl. The couple said they were already over the moon in love with their baby girl, and they could not wait to meet them.

Cara has documented her pregnancy on her social media handles.

The couple is also engaged in philantrophic work. In 2021, Will and Cara Smith founded the Catching Hope foundation. The foundation focuses on working with and helping at-risk and low-income youth with the transition. They help them build the critical skills needed for leadership, self-advocacy, and self-sufficiency.

The foundation has even partnered with the Dodgers and UCLA Health to provide physical education kits to students in low-income communities like Inglewood, California.

They are also proud owners of two Mini and Toy Australian Shepherds named Pip and Roo, who share a separate social media account. As seen in the photos shared on social media, Pip and Roo are very involved in the owners' lives, featuring in the couple's pregnancy announcement.

Will Smith was drafted by the Dodgers in 2016

Will started his career at the University of Louisville where he played as a catcher for the Cardinals. He was then drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and quickly worked his way from the minor leagues to the major leagues. He was promoted to the major leagues on May 28, 2019.

Will Smith has played two seasons with the Dodgers, participating in 137 games in 2022, 109 of them as a catcher. The 27-year-old earns about $730,000 annually playing baseball.

