How old is Charlotte Dawson? Ex on the Beach star welcomes second child with Matt Sarsfield

Charlotte Dawson, a popular television personality known for her appearance on Ex on the Beach, recently welcomed her second child with her partner, Matt Sarsfield on July 30, 2023. Charlotte is 30 years old and is the daughter of the late legendary comedian Les Dawson and Tracy Dawson.

Charlotte also has a 2-year-old son named Noah and announced that she and Matt welcomed their second son as she shared a picture of herself and the newborn on Instagram and wrote:

"Guys he's here!!! I can't believe it!!! I came in at 1am I had him by 2:13am. Can't wait to update you all as soon as but Matthew has nipped to get me a Maccies & I'm having cuddles."

She also shared a picture of her fiancé Matt, who was seen holding their son. She thanked him for being "amazing," and mentioned:

"Look at my beautiful baby daddy with our boyo. All happened so fast but thank you for being amazing @matt_sarsfield."

Charlotte's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte Dawson announced that she was having another son in March

Earlier this year, on March 6, Charlotte announced that she was expecting another son. In March, she shared a video featuring herself, her fiancé Matt Sarsfeild, and their son Noah, who revealed the baby's gender to their fans. Noah wore striped pajamas with a top that said, "I'm going to be a big brother."

The reality star has shared several aspects about her pregnancy on social media and the day after going to the hospital, she posted an update on Instagram about her last few days of pregnancy. She was seen in her garden as she flaunted her baby bump. The Ex On The Beach star mentioned that it was their final Saturday as a family of three. She also stated that she had mixed emotions about her pregnancy, especially after her "false alarm" at the hospital the day before, when her water broke on July 28.

Charlotte Dawson mentioned that the couple's baby boy could arrive at any minute, and they were excited to meet him. She also expressed that their older son Noah would be a great big brother. Charlotte and Noah had a relaxing time together before the birth of their second son.

All about Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson is a well-known television personality who rose to fame after her appearances on various reality TV shows. She comes from a prominent family and is the daughter of the late legendary comedian Les Dawson and Tracy Dawson. Charlotte has successfully made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and her popularity has grown over the years.

Born on October 3, 1992, Charlotte Dawson's journey as a television personality has been notable. Over her career, she has participated in several reality TV shows, with one of her most prominent appearances being on Ex on the Beach.

The show featured singles living together in a tropical paradise, where unexpected twists and surprises awaited them, including the sudden arrival of their ex-partners. Her charisma and vibrant personality made her a standout contestant, and she quickly became a favorite among viewers.

Aside from her appearance on reality TV shows, Charlotte has also engaged with her audience through social media. She has a significant following on Instagram, where she shares updates about her life. She also posted glimpses of her engagement to Matt Sarsfield, a rugby player.

Charlotte got engaged to Matt in September 2020. When Matt got down on one knee to propose to Charlotte, she was expecting her first child. Before getting engaged, the couple dated for four years.

They started dating in 2016 but parted ways in between before getting back together in 2018, as per Manchester Evening News. While they were on break, Charlotte got close to Frankie Cocozza during the dating show Celebs Go Dating. However, the short-term relationship ended and she got back with Matt and the duo has been together ever since.

As Charlotte Dawson embraces a new chapter in her life as a mother of two, fans are eager to follow her journey and celebrate her successes.