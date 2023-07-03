How old was Dr. Frank Field? All about the acclaimed meteorologist as tributes pour in over his demise

Well-known meteorologist Frank Field recently passed away on Saturday. He was 100 years old at the time of his death and gained recognition for his appearances at WNBC-TV. He worked in various other television stations like WCBS-TV, WNYW-TV, and WWOR-TV. WNBC revealed that Frank died at his residence. Several people who knew Field over the years paid tribute to him on various social media platforms.
Film producer Lisa Sharkey shared a post on Facebook that included a picture and described him as a mentor in the newsroom where he was a meteorologist and science journalist. She further stated:
"When I was a newlywed in my 20s, and a producer at WCBS TV, I was suffering from recurrent miscarriages. I was desperate to have a baby and to get to the root cause of what was happening."
Lisa wrote that Frank helped her to contact a specialist, and the duo also produced a TV series titled The Miscarriage Mystery. She said that she was in touch with Frank after leaving television, and he revealed to her that his granddaughter wanted to meet her because she wanted to become an editor and author. Lisa hired Frank's granddaughter when there was an opening.
Sharkey mentioned that Field was a subject of their family conversations. She added that Field also met her mother and that he was nervous when they approached him inside a restaurant. She stated:
"She said to him "I'm so excited to meet you, I've heard so much about you Fred Field!" And of course she was embarrassed when Frank corrected her as to his first name but from that point forward, I always called him Fred."
Frank Field worked in various television stations over the years
Born on March 30, 1923, Frank Field first came to Brown University and then joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He enrolled at Brooklyn College and acquired his B.A. in geology. At Columbia University, he got his B.S. in optometry and then went to the Massachusetts College of Optometry, where he obtained his O.D. degree.
In 1958, Field started his career at WRCA-TV, and the television station's name was changed to WNBC-TV in 1960. He exited the station in 25 years and joined WCBS-TV in August 1984. Frank then worked in two other TV stations, WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV.
He worked at the Department of Preventive and Environmental Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the past. His work in medical background helped him with his reports on health and science.
Frank was the host of a show titled Health Field, which aired on WNBC. He then hosted another show titled Medical Update on WLNY for the North Shore Island Jewish Health System.
Field was also awarded the Seal of Approval by the American Meteorological Society, which recognized on-air forecasters for offering weather information to the public. He advocated for fire-safety programs and described the same in a book titled Dr. Frank Field's Get Out Alive in 1992.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Frank Field became famous over the years for his flawless work as a health and science reporter. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Field is survived by his three children, Storm, Allison, and Pamela, alongside seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frank was married to Joan Kaplan Field for around 75 years, and she passed away this year.