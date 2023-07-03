How old was Dr. Frank Field? All about the acclaimed meteorologist as tributes pour in over his demise

Well-known meteorologist Frank Field recently passed away on Saturday. He was 100 years old at the time of his death and gained recognition for his appearances at WNBC-TV. He worked in various other television stations like WCBS-TV, WNYW-TV, and WWOR-TV. WNBC revealed that Frank died at his residence. Several people who knew Field over the years paid tribute to him on various social media platforms.

Film producer Lisa Sharkey shared a post on Facebook that included a picture and described him as a mentor in the newsroom where he was a meteorologist and science journalist. She further stated:

"When I was a newlywed in my 20s, and a producer at WCBS TV, I was suffering from recurrent miscarriages. I was desperate to have a baby and to get to the root cause of what was happening."

Lisa wrote that Frank helped her to contact a specialist, and the duo also produced a TV series titled The Miscarriage Mystery. She said that she was in touch with Frank after leaving television, and he revealed to her that his granddaughter wanted to meet her because she wanted to become an editor and author. Lisa hired Frank's granddaughter when there was an opening.

Sharkey mentioned that Field was a subject of their family conversations. She added that Field also met her mother and that he was nervous when they approached him inside a restaurant. She stated:

"She said to him "I'm so excited to meet you, I've heard so much about you Fred Field!" And of course she was embarrassed when Frank corrected her as to his first name but from that point forward, I always called him Fred."

Frank Field worked in various television stations over the years

Frank Field started his career on WNBC-TV (Image via shinnick_g/Twitter)

Born on March 30, 1923, Frank Field first came to Brown University and then joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He enrolled at Brooklyn College and acquired his B.A. in geology. At Columbia University, he got his B.S. in optometry and then went to the Massachusetts College of Optometry, where he obtained his O.D. degree.

In 1958, Field started his career at WRCA-TV, and the television station's name was changed to WNBC-TV in 1960. He exited the station in 25 years and joined WCBS-TV in August 1984. Frank then worked in two other TV stations, WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV.

He worked at the Department of Preventive and Environmental Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the past. His work in medical background helped him with his reports on health and science.

Frank was the host of a show titled Health Field, which aired on WNBC. He then hosted another show titled Medical Update on WLNY for the North Shore Island Jewish Health System.

Field was also awarded the Seal of Approval by the American Meteorological Society, which recognized on-air forecasters for offering weather information to the public. He advocated for fire-safety programs and described the same in a book titled Dr. Frank Field's Get Out Alive in 1992.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Frank Field became famous over the years for his flawless work as a health and science reporter. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

SnarkTank™ @SnarkkTank

He had just turned 100 years old.

#RIP

#memories

#NewYork Frank Field died today. Most probably won't know who that was. And probably won't give a hoot either, but... he was the weatherman on TV when I was growing up on Long Island. He was a New York television fixture.He had just turned 100 years old. Frank Field died today. Most probably won't know who that was. And probably won't give a hoot either, but... he was the weatherman on TV when I was growing up on Long Island. He was a New York television fixture. He had just turned 100 years old.#RIP#memories#NewYork https://t.co/1X1h4TYlU3

METSMAMA @glick_laurie RIP the Beloved Great remember him on CARSON too Weatherguy FRANK FIELD- Dead at 100! Son STORM was weatherguy too NBC! RIP the Beloved Great remember him on CARSON too Weatherguy FRANK FIELD- Dead at 100! Son STORM was weatherguy too NBC!

WeatherTalk @WeatherTalk Craig Allen @CraigAllenWx

A mentor to me and undoubtedly one of my biggest inspirations from a very young age.

Rest in peace Dr Frank. My deepest condolences to Storm, Pam and Alison So saddened by the news that one of this region's most iconic and legendary meteorologists has passed at the age of 100.A mentor to me and undoubtedly one of my biggest inspirations from a very young age.Rest in peace Dr Frank. My deepest condolences to Storm, Pam and Alison twitter.com/DrewScott_TV/s… So saddened by the news that one of this region's most iconic and legendary meteorologists has passed at the age of 100.A mentor to me and undoubtedly one of my biggest inspirations from a very young age.Rest in peace Dr Frank. My deepest condolences to Storm, Pam and Alison twitter.com/DrewScott_TV/s… From a young age I wanted to be Dr Frank Field. When I met him as an adult, he could not have been kinder. Thank you Dr Field, and RIP. twitter.com/craigallenwx/s… From a young age I wanted to be Dr Frank Field. When I met him as an adult, he could not have been kinder. Thank you Dr Field, and RIP. twitter.com/craigallenwx/s…

Chasing The Moon: The Book @ChasingMoonBk RIP Dr. Frank Field (1923-2023) veteran NBC weatherman who in the ‘60s was pressed into service on space broadcasts. On March 16, 1966 he was on phones trying to cover marine conditions in the sea south of Japan for the emergency recovery of Gemini VIII. RIP Dr. Frank Field (1923-2023) veteran NBC weatherman who in the ‘60s was pressed into service on space broadcasts. On March 16, 1966 he was on phones trying to cover marine conditions in the sea south of Japan for the emergency recovery of Gemini VIII. https://t.co/lmuBHoOjVK

rich cerasale @chewy7 rip former wnbc tv Meterlogist Frank Field at the age of 100 rip former wnbc tv Meterlogist Frank Field at the age of 100

Leslie M. @FouhyStan Dr. Frank Field was one of a kind. I really enjoyed his no shrills and frills work as the weatherman. He and Ira Joe Fisher were the best along with Al Roker. They don't make meteorologists like those three anymore. RIP Dr. Field. Dr. Frank Field was one of a kind. I really enjoyed his no shrills and frills work as the weatherman. He and Ira Joe Fisher were the best along with Al Roker. They don't make meteorologists like those three anymore. RIP Dr. Field.

LCI3 @Flyerslar1970 RIP Frank Field, one of the greatest Meteorologists ever. RIP Frank Field, one of the greatest Meteorologists ever.

Leslie M. @FouhyStan Dr. Frank Field died.



Damn! RIP!



Lived a great life at 100 years old.



Always enjoyed him as a meterologist. Dr. Frank Field died.Damn! RIP!Lived a great life at 100 years old.Always enjoyed him as a meterologist.

Debbie🎾 @Debsue2224 RIP Frank Field. First Alan Arkin and now Frank Field. RIP Frank Field. First Alan Arkin and now Frank Field. 😢

JoAnn Yates @joannyates RIP Dr. Frank Field- A genius with many degrees, from MIT to Columbia, he was the face of weather and science reporting in NYC for decades. RIP Dr. Frank Field- A genius with many degrees, from MIT to Columbia, he was the face of weather and science reporting in NYC for decades.

Field is survived by his three children, Storm, Allison, and Pamela, alongside seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frank was married to Joan Kaplan Field for around 75 years, and she passed away this year.

