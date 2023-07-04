How old is Drena De Niro? All about Robert De Niro's daughter as grandson Leandro dies aged 19

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez recently passed away at the age of 19. Leandro was born to Robert's daughter Drena De Niro, who is 51 years old and is an actress, former model, DJ, fashion consultant, and filmmaker.

Drena announced the news of her son's death through Instagram by posting a picture and writing:

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

She further stated that she won't be able to live without him but would spread the love and light that made her feel special as a mother.

Robert De Niro's daughter has also pursued a career in the acting industry

Drena De Niro is also an actress (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Born on September 3, 1971, Drena De Niro's mother was Diahnne Abbott, who later tied the knot with Robert De Niro. Robert eventually adopted Drena legally as a daughter. There are no details available on who is the biological father of Drena.

Drena's name is taken from the East European river Drina flowing between the borders of Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Serbia.

She spent most of her time in New York, Los Angeles, and Italy and underwent training as an actress under the guidance of Larry Moss and Susan Batson.

De Niro started her career as a model and became a fashion consultant for popular faces from the entertainment industry. She also pursued a career as a DJ and was a musical supervisor for the fashion shows of designer Giorgio Armani.

Drena made her film debut with the musical comedy-drama film, Grace of My Heart, released in 1996.

She started her television career with the TV film, Witness to the Mob, released in 1998, and portrayed the role of SVU Detective Irma Bolland in an episode of the CBS series, NYC 22.

She has appeared as Paulette Stone in the 2018 romantic drama film, A Star Is Born. She has been featured in various other films like Great Expectations, Entropy, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, The Lovebirds, New Year's Eve, The Intern, and more.

Robert De Niro is a father of seven children

Robert De Niro's relationship history has made him a father of seven children. He was first married to Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and after their separation, Robert was in a relationship with model Toukie Smith. His third marriage was to actress and singer Grace Hightower.

Drena De Niro is his eldest child who was born on September 3, 1971. His second child, Raphael De Niro was born from his marriage to Dianne Abbott. He then welcomed twins Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick De Niro from his relationship with Toukie.

Robert de Niro became the father of a son named Elliot De Niro after his marriage to Grace Hightower. Robert and Grace then welcomed a daughter named Helen Grace De Niro through surrogacy.

Robert revealed during an interview with Brittnee Blair in May 2023 that he had another child. But details about the child's biological mother remain unknown.

