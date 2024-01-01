A clip of Argentina President Javier Milei and girlfriend Fatima Florez has gone viral online after the two locked lips passionately onstage following the latter's live performance. The footage was posted on X by Elon Musk with the caption "This is the new President of Argentina, Javier Milei. We are so back," and has amassed over a million views.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Friday, December 29, 2023, when Milei, 53, visited the city of Mar de Plata to catch the 42-year-old Flórez's live play "Fatima 100%."

After the play, the President hopped onstage to congratulate his partner when the two began getting handsy with each other in full view of the audience and cameras. The couple then engaged in a passionate kiss onstage as the audience applauded and cheered. Shortly after, Fatima reportedly thanked Javier Milei for his support before exiting the stage with him.

The incident comes a bit more than one month after Milei, sometimes referred to as "Argentina's Donald Trump", became the country's new president.

Milei, whose populist right-wing views him appear as a pro-Trump libertarian, is the son of a bus driver, and won the presidential election in November 2023 despite having no prior government experience.

What we know about Fatima Florez

Argentine actress and comedian Maria Eugenia Florez was born in the Buenos Aires Province on 3 February 1978. She is the younger of two sisters and started playing hockey between the ages of six and fourteen. According to sources, she would impersonate her teachers and professors when she was in elementary school, something that carried on as a hobby even in acting classes.

Florez was thrust into the spotlight for satirizing former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Periodismo para todos, an Argentine investigative journalism television program.

Florez has won two Martin Fierro Awards for Argentine radio and television in 2013 and 2015 and many more awards in theater and other areas.

Before dominating TV, she was in a musical group, Las Primas, and when she was 20, she married the group's producer, Norberto Marcos, who was over 25 years older than her.

In February 2023, Florez officially separated from Marcos and began dating presidential candidate Javier Milei, whom she met when they both appeared on Mirtha Legrand's popular talk show, Almorzando con Mirtha Legrand.

In October 2023, ahead of the election, the couple returned to Legrand's show and confirmed they were seeing each other. At the time, Fatima Florez said:

"We started talking on Instagram and we started seeing each other much later. It came very naturally. It was very little by little. I was in Uruguay, working, and we started writing to each other."

Shortly after Javier Milei won the election, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself impersonating her boyfriend.

She captioned the photo: "YO SOY TU LEONA," which translates to "I Am Your Lioness," along with purple heart emojis.