How old is Gaia, the black-footed cat? Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes the deadliest cat on the planet

In the latest addition to Utah's Hogle Zoo, an eight-month-old black-footed cat named Gaia has made her debut, capturing the hearts of visitors and zoo enthusiasts alike. Despite her small size, Gaia is already gaining attention as the deadliest feline on the planet due to her remarkable hunting success rate.

Gaia, the smallest species of wild cat in Africa, measures just eight inches in height and weighs between two to five pounds. Her species is renowned for its incredible survival abilities, boasting a hunting success rate of 60%, as reported by Smithsonian Mag.

This means that out of 10 attempts at hunting prey, the black-footed feline is successful on an impressive six occasions.

Where did the black-footed cat earn its name from? Know more about Gaia

The furry animal, hailing from Namibia, Central and Southern Botswana, and South Africa, earned its name from the distinct black and dark brown soles or pads found on its fur. Further, Gaia's arrival at Utah's Hogle Zoo is not just a cause for celebration but a vital step in the conservation of her species.

The zoo collaborated with the Black-Footed Cat Consortium, a group dedicated to the preservation of this vulnerable species, bringing Gaia in for breeding purposes. With only 29 black-footed cats in the Consortium, successful breeding at the zoo is expected to significantly contribute to the conservation program.

The breeding initiative is crucial as black-footed cats are classified as a "vulnerable species" by the Felidae Conservation Fund. Found in arid regions, their nocturnal nature and shyness in the wild make them challenging to study and protect. Thus, Gaia's presence at the zoo symbolizes hope for the future of her species.

Gaia came to Utah's Hogle Zoo after the passing of Sanura

The black-footed cat's introduction to the zoo follows the passing of Sanura, the zoo's previous record-breaking black-footed furry animal, that lived to the remarkable age of 18.5 years. Sanura's charming personality and unique habits, such as taking dirt baths and watching tortoises, reportedly left a lasting impact on zoo staff and visitors.

Currently residing in the Small Animal Building, Gaia has a fellow black-footed feline companion named Ryder at the zoo. However, their meeting is postponed until Gaia reaches maturity.

Zoo officials have taken precautions by setting up curtains and barriers around Gaia's space to help her acclimate to her new environment, and they are requesting visitors to keep noise levels low during this period. Utah's Hogle Zoo, a non-profit and accredited organization with a mission to champion wildlife, continues to play a vital role in animal conservation.