How old was Gino Mader? Swiss road cyclist dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader passed away at the age of 26 after crashing into a ravine during stage five of the Tour de Suisse. The accident took place on Thursday, June 15, when Gino Mader, riding for team Bahrain Victorious, was involved in a high-speed crash with American rider Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers. This happened during the final descent into La Punt, in south-eastern Switzerland.

The incident with Sheffield forced Mader off-road, after which he was found unconscious and airlifted to Chur Hospital, where he passed away on Friday morning.

Gino Mader's team, Bahrain Victorious, announced his death in an official statement:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mader. On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read.

Gino Mader's teammates pay tribute to him

Gino Mader's team called him "an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of the team and the whole cycling community" in their statement.

A former track cyclist, Mader took up cycling professionally in 2019, joining Bahrain Victorious in 2021 and winning stage six of the Giro d'Italia. Team Bahrain Victorious' Managing Director Milan Erzen stated that "not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike."

Magnus Sheffield, the other rider involved in the crash, also suffered a concussion and soft-tissue damage.

Tour de Suisse's stage six was canceled due to the passing away of Gino Mader

After the tragic incident, stage six of the Tour de Suisse was canceled, and riders completed a 20km neutralized route, while fans at the roadside held up flowers.

Race director Olivier Senn spoke before the ceremonial ride:

"Gino was a fantastic rider and an excellent human. He was really a good person and doesn’t deserve to leave the world like this. Today it’s about him, and no one else."

On Thursday evening, world champion Remco Evenepoel criticized the route chosen by the race organizers and urged fellow riders to exercise caution.

"I hope that the final of today’s stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders.

"While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain," Evenepoel wrote on Twitter.

Tour de Suisse is an annual road cycling stage race held over two weekends in June. Along with the Critérium du Dauphiné, it's considered to be a proving ground for the famous Tour de France.

