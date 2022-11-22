How old was James Winburn? Tributes pour in as Original Halloween stuntman passes away

Stunt actor James Winburn passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 85. While speaking to EW, his manager confirmed that he died from an undisclosed illness.

Following his demise, Monopoly Events paid tribute to him on social media and wrote that James was an "absolute pleasure" to work with. They added that the stunt artist shared amazing stories with "everyone over the weekend."

K-D-M @KDM_Monsters Original Michael Myers Stuntman James Winburn has passed away.

RIP Original Michael Myers Stuntman James Winburn has passed away.RIP https://t.co/pUrjgqRE0P

Jake Watford @jake_watford RIP James Winburn. Nobody could’ve been shot off the balcony like you 🖤 RIP James Winburn. Nobody could’ve been shot off the balcony like you 🖤 https://t.co/07zwLZLKrX

According to the Monster-Mania Convention, Winburn was supposed to appear at their event this month but canceled it due to his health problems. He has gained recognition for his work as a stunt artist and stunt coordinator in around 78 movies and TV shows from 1970 to 2005.

James Winburn was popular for his appearance in Halloween

Although his date of birth remains unknown, James Winburn was 85 years old at the time of his death.

He specifically became popular after his appearance in the 1978 slasher film, Halloween. He wore the mask of Michael Myers for the final sequence where Dr. Samuel Loomis apprehended Myers and the latter disappeared after being shot and falling from a balcony.

James Winburn was popular for his work in the 1978 film, Halloween (Image via Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Directed by John Carpenter, Halloween was released on October 25, 1978. It grossed $70 million at the box office and received positive reviews from critics. The film featured Donald Pleasance, Jamie Lee Curtis, P.J. Soles, Nancy Kyes, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, Nick Castle, and Tony Moran in lead roles.

Winburn was a stunt double for the sequel, Halloween II, released in 1981. Apart from Halloween, Winburn collaborated with John Carpenter in two more films – Escape from New York in 1981 and Tron in 1982. Winburn did not return to the Halloween franchise after the sequel, but his work led to the launch of one of the longest-running franchises.

The Halloween franchise led to 13 movies in total and the most recent entry, Halloween Ends, was released on October 14, 2022. Directed by David Gordon Green, the film received mixed reviews, with most of them calling it a weak conclusion to the trilogy that started in 2018.

James Winburn was popular during the 70s and 80s for his appearances in McLoud, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, The Poseidon Adventure, The Fog, The Stunt Man, Escape From New York, and Tron. He was a stunt double for actors like Peter O’Toole, Barry Bostwick, Stan Lee, Chevy Chase, George Hamilton, David Hasselhoff, and others.

Apart from his work as a stunt actor, he was also a director of movies like Miami Beach Cops, The Death Merchant, and Evil Altar.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

James Winburn became famous in recent years for his work in films and television. His fans expressed their grief on social media when they heard about his demise:

Laura 🎃🤡🍭 @Lunarose1601 We’ve lost so many celebrities this year. RIP James Winburn the stunt double for Michael Myers in the original Halloween movie We’ve lost so many celebrities this year. RIP James Winburn the stunt double for Michael Myers in the original Halloween movie

amber @gr34t_sc0tt so sad to hear about james winburn. i only saw him a month ago at a con and it was a pleasure to hear him talk and see his joy when meeting his fans. rip james so sad to hear about james winburn. i only saw him a month ago at a con and it was a pleasure to hear him talk and see his joy when meeting his fans. rip james💔

Detailed information on Winburn’s survivors is currently unavailable.

