How old was Jennifer Aniston when she married Brad Pitt? Actress reflects on challenging IVF journey

American actress Jennifer Aniston recently slammed rumors that led to her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt and opened up about trying to get pregnant through IVF.

While speaking to Allure in an interview published on November 9, 2022, the 53-year-old star set the record straight on rumors about the couple's break-up. She cleared the rumors that said that the Troy actor left her because she was "selfish" in their relationship.

The actress said that she simply cared about her career and added:

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Jennifer Aniston was 31 when she married Brad Pitt in 2000, after dating for two years. However, the couple's marriage was short-lived and they announced their separation in 2004, with their divorce finalizing a year later.

The former couple also released a joint statement when they announced their split and wrote that their breakup wasn't a result of "any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media." They added that their decision came after a lot of thoughtful consideration and noted that they would still stay "committed and caring friends."

Jennifer Aniston has had a difficult fertility journey

In the same interview with Allure, Jennifer Aniston revealed that it was a difficult time for her during her late 30s and 40 when she was trying to get pregnant.

The Friends actor noted that the "baby-making road" was a challenging one for her and all the years of speculation was hard for her. She added that she was going through IVF and was drinking Chinese teas and that she was "throwing everything at it."

She continued to say that she would've "given anything" if someone had told her to freeze her eggs and do herself a favor. Aniston also said:

“You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

However, the Horrible Bosses star stated that she has "zero regrets" about not having a child. Aniston added that at her current age, she feels like the best version of herself, which was even better than what she felt in her mid-40s.

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

In the interview, Aniston also added that because of the media's obsession with her getting pregnant, she grew frustrated and wrote an op-ed in The Huffington Post in 2016.

“I was like, ‘I’ve just got to write this because it’s so maddening and I’m not superhuman to the point where I can’t let it penetrate and hurt.’"

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston will next star in Murder Mystery 2, Hail Mary, and An Untitled Jennifer Aniston/Sophie Goodhart Project, as per her IMDb profile.

