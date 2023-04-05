How old was Jermaine Pelt? Chicago firefighter dies in South Side housefire, 2 others injured

A firefighter from Chicago lost his life while responding to a house fire on the South Side in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Jermaine Pelt, 49, who has been serving with the Chicago Fire Department since 2005, was one of three fire responders injured in the incident. Unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries, and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt confirmed his passing.

Pelt leaves behind two children, a 6-year-old and an adult daughter, for whom he recently walked down the aisle during her wedding. The commissioner shared that Pelt's daughter learned the tragic news while she was away on her honeymoon. Deputy District Chief Anthony Frazier Sr. of the Chicago Fire Department addressed the news and said:

"We know that every time the bell rings and we go out on those calls, we know there's a possibility we may not come back. But that's what we signed up for. We know how to get out of bad situations, but sometimes...sometimes it's unavoidable.”

At the same time, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt also confirmed that there was no explosion and that Pelt, the fire responder, was not trapped inside the building. Hence, the authorities are currently looking into the circumstances behind Pelt's death.

Colleagues, friends, and family in shock after hearing about the passing away of Chicago firefighter, Jermaine Pelt

As the Chicago firefighter passed away, the family and his colleagues were in complete shock, as he had just gotten his daughter married a few days earlier. Some of his colleagues are stunned by the news. Lieutenant David Bernicky talked about the firefighter’s passing and said:

"No one thought that anything like this had happened. Not only was he a registered nurse, he was a paramedic he did stuff in the community."

However, many others also expressed their disbelief as the department broke the news.

Talking about the accident, Nance-Holt shed tears as she informed:

"It appears that firefighter Pelt went down as crews were being ordered out of the building. A mayday was called, and he was quickly found near the hose line and brought out for treatment."

At the same time, the authorities also informed us that Pelt was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was given CPR and the doctors and medical staff tried their best to revive him. At the moment, the family has not spoken up or addressed the matter.

However, authorities have claimed that the entire community, including fellow fire responders, friends, relatives, and his daughters, are devastated after hearing the news of his passing.

On the other hand, the other two firemen who were also injured, along with Pelt, are out of danger and are recovering.

