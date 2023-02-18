Sara Yara GoFundMe: Dwayne Johnson and others pay tribute as McKinley High School student dies in Honolulu car accident

After 17-year-old Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Kapiolani Blvd on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, several people, including popular celebrities, came forward to pay their tributes.

As per several reports by the authorities, it was found that Sara and her schoolmate were on foot when a vehicle struck them at around 6:45 am. While Sara was pronounced dead on the spot due to trauma injuries, her schoolmate was taken to a city hospital and is currently recovering.

The police have identified the vehicle as a Tacoma pickup truck with the license plate TTR757. On the other hand, Sara's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her memorial services.

The GoFundMe page mentions that the 17-year-old student was a part of the youth ministry and that Sara’s mother needs support for her memorial service. At the moment, 792 donors have contributed about $44,065.

Social media users mourn the loss of Sara Yara, while the family raises some funds for her memorial on GoFundMe. (Image via GoFundMe)

“All our love, light, strength & mana to her family”: Dwayne Johnson and several others pay tribute to Sara Yara

As the news about Sara’s death spread on social media, many users took to Twitter to express their grief over President William McKinley High School student’s untimely demise. Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson also paid tribute to the 17-year-old on Twitter and said:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/02/15/hpd… So sorry to hear this tragic news of a young life lost here in Hawaii. Sara Yara was a student at my former high school (McKinley). All our love, light, strength & mana to her family So sorry to hear this tragic news of a young life lost here in Hawaii. Sara Yara was a student at my former high school (McKinley). All our love, light, strength & mana to her family ❤️hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/02/15/hpd…

Several others on social media also expressed their sadness over the death of the 17-year-old.

Tom George @TheTomGeorge Family of 16-year-old Sara Yara putting up this memorial on Kapiolani Blvd. where she died in a hit-and-run while walking to school to remind drivers to slow down @KITV4 Family of 16-year-old Sara Yara putting up this memorial on Kapiolani Blvd. where she died in a hit-and-run while walking to school to remind drivers to slow down @KITV4 https://t.co/vhMm9KTWyh

FBM691 @fbm691 now the twin gotta live out life without her other half so saaad rip sara yara! Whoever you are just turn yourself in… What a sad situation the girl that died in a hit n run is a twinnow the twin gotta live out life without her other half so saaad rip sara yara! Whoever you are just turn yourself in… What a sad situation the girl that died in a hit n run is a twin 😭 now the twin gotta live out life without her other half so saaad rip sara yara! Whoever you are just turn yourself in…

Anysiah Ortiz @killnysahh rest easy to my 8th grade partner in history class, sara yara🕊️i hope whoever was behind this serves they time. rest easy to my 8th grade partner in history class, sara yara🕊️i hope whoever was behind this serves they time.

iyroc @ibyroc92 @TheTomGeorge praying for the families comfort and healing during this time 🏼 @KITV4 So heartbreakingpraying for the families comfort and healing during this time @TheTomGeorge @KITV4 So heartbreaking 💔 praying for the families comfort and healing during this time 🙏🏼♥️

Aloha Kea’ Mau @BoyZiggee @TheTomGeorge 🏼 @KITV4 Our HEARTS and PRAYERS go out to this unfortunate FAMILY - Hopefully their future will be much better and bring forth the “closure” to HEAL their broken souls @TheTomGeorge @KITV4 Our HEARTS and PRAYERS go out to this unfortunate FAMILY - Hopefully their future will be much better and bring forth the “closure” to HEAL their broken souls 🙏🏼❤️

chels @luvlie_chels Rest In Peace Sara Yara.

Such a tragic loss of a young woman.

Please watch out for pedestrians and cars while traveling. Rest In Peace Sara Yara. Such a tragic loss of a young woman.Please watch out for pedestrians and cars while traveling.

More details about the accident revealed

With Sara Yara passing away due to a fatal accident, many on social media want the pickup truck driver to be arrested as soon as possible so that justice for the family can be served. However, at the moment, the police have not caught the driver of the pickup truck.

The authorities claim their search is still on, and they will soon get hold of the driver behind the accident. At the same time, police found the truck abducted a few blocks away and logged it as evidence.

Speaking about the accident, Phoebe Yara, Sara’s sister, said:

“We thought he was gonna stop. He didn’t stop, and I turned around. I saw my sister fly and she was hit and she was on the ground.”

Sara’s mother, Chevy, also remembered her daughter and said:

“I want her to be remembered for the big heart that she had and the loving person that she was. No matter how mean other people were to her, she still had compassion and love for them.”

The family is now focusing on finding the driver who caused the death of their young daughter, Sara Yara.

Poll : 0 votes