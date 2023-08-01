How old was Jose Paulino Gomes? Tributes pour in as world's oldest man passes away

The world’s oldest living man, Jose Paulino Gomes, passed away at the age of 127. The Brazilian man died just a week before he would have turned 128. The family confirmed the news stating that Jose Paulino Gomes passed away due to multiple organ failures on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was laid to rest the next day at the Pedra Bonita's Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery.

Jose Paulino Gomes, born on August 4, 1895, got married in 1917 and witnessed both World Wars and all three global pandemics. The same was confirmed by a legal adviser for the civil registry, Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza. However, it is also worth noting that the family is still unsure about Jose's accurate age.

Jose Paulino Gomes’ granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, talked about the same and said that there is a woman who lives near their house and is 98 years old. The lady claimed that she knew Gomes when he was just a boy which led the family to be curious about his age and confirm it. To do the same, they looked up the registry office to find out his exact age.

Eliane added that her grandfather "definitely was over 100 years old." She noted that he was at least 110 years old. The family of Jose Paulino Gomes is waiting to see how the same would be recorded on his death certificate.

The granddaughter also gave insights about his likings and claimed that he was an animal tamer who was a simple and humble man. She said that the thing that made him unique was the fact that he didn't like anything that was industrialized but preferred "things from the countryside, natural."

“His food was all from here, had to be grown or raised here. And he always liked to have a little drink,” she said.

Jose Paulino Gomes leaves behind a family of more than 80 people. He had 7 children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and about 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Social media users pay tribute to Jose Paulino Gomes as the World’s oldest man passes away at the age of 127

As the news of Jose Paulino Gomes’ passing away spread on social media, netizens from across the world came together to pay tributes to the Brazilian man. Social media users mourned the death of Jose Paulino Gomes and even said the world's oldest man had etched his name in history.

Social media users mourn the death of the world's oldest man, who passed away at 127 due to organ failure. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Gomes' status of being the oldest man alive at 127 has not been confirmed by Guinness World Records. However, the family has contacted the record book to verify the facts.