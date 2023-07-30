The Real Housewives of Miami cast member and plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein recently became the talk of the town after he got engaged to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa. The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post on July 29.

Mazepa, who is a 27-year-old Austrian model, began dating Lenny Hochstein in May 2022. After Lisa Hochstein, Lenny's former wife announced her divorce from the plastic surgeon, he and Mazepa made their relationship official. They have been together ever since.

On July 29, the model uploaded three pictures as she announced the engagement on Instagram. The pictures were clicked atop an old pirate cave as the sun set behind the newly engaged couple. She also shared a video that featured the 57-year-old getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring. She covered her mouth in shock and nodded as she accepted his proposal.

"On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever," she wrote.

Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa have a 30-year age gap

Katharina is in her late 20s, whereas Lenny is in his late 50s (Image via Instagram/@katharinanahlik)

Katharina was born on August 19, 1995. She was raised in Vienna's Mariahilf neighborhood, attended the Vienna Bilingual School, and spent a year studying abroad in Malaysia. She later won the title of Miss Vienna in 2014 and has been working as an international model ever since. In Italy, in 2019, Mazepa married US diplomat Shilo Mazepa. However, she filed for divorce in 2021.

Now she is making headlines after the news about her engagement to the famous RHOM star, Lenny Hochstein went viral. On Saturday, July 29, Louisa Warwick, Mazepa's manager at The Inferno Agency, spoke about the proposal in a statement to Page Six and said:

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of a truly extraordinary couple, Katharina and Lenny.”

Warwick added:

“Their love story has blossomed into a beautiful union, filled with passion, understanding and unwavering commitment. As they embark on this journey together, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their future filled with love, light & happiness.”

Lenny and Lisa's relationship and divorce

The couple had a messy divorce (Image via Getty Images)

Lenny and Lisa got married in October 2009 and have two children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3. After being together for 13 years, Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in 2022.

According to Page 6, the Real Housewives of Miami star claimed that her ex-husband had an extramarital affair with Mazepa, which he denied. In an effort to get Lisa to leave their shared Miami house, Lenny made the decision to submit their prenuptial agreement to the court.

Additionally, Lisa alleged that Lenny wouldn't provide her with enough money to care for their children, Logan and Elle. She even said that there was a time when she was unable to buy diapers for them. It is important to note that the former couple's divorce is yet to be finalized.

Lenny Hochstein shared a statement with Page Six in May 2022 as he announced the split and said:

"Lisa and I are getting divorced. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."

At the time, he also confirmed that he was in a relationship with Mazepa but clarified that "none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced."