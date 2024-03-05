How old is Katie Price's boyfriend? JJ Slater's age and relationship explored in the wake of bankruptcy

Katie Price posted a picture along with her boyfriend JJ Slater on Instagram for the first time last week. JJ Slater is 31-year-old reality TV star, best known for Married at First Sight.

For the uninformed, the former model Katie Price was announced bankrupt in November 2019 and she is set to lose nearly half of her monthly earnings from OnlyFans, as per a judge ruling at the High Court.

Although Katie had reached a voluntary agreement over her debts earlier, she failed to pay the agreed amounts. And now, four companies, including OnlyFans, and Blackgrid, have been ordered to use 40% of their earnings for debt repayment, as reported by BBC.

Katie charges $14.99 a month on OnlyFans for users to get access to exclusive content. Her OnlyFans page describes her as "the queen of glamour.'

Exploring JJ Slater and Katie Price's relationship

Reality TV star JJ Slater lives in Essex and owns a clothing brand called Fully Blessed. On February 25, Katie Price and JJ Slater made their relationship public on Instagram and Katie captioned the post:

"They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except (accept) me for me."

During a guest appearance on the podcast Saving Grace on March 1, JJ was spotted right beside Katie backstage. Her last week's Instagram stories gave fans an insight into their relationship as Katie posted romantic snaps of the two and a family photo of JJ with her family.

However, the couple's romantic posts didn't sit well with another Married at First Sight (MAFS) star Ella Morgan, who met JJ Slater on the show. Although both Slater and Morgan cheated on their respective spouses they were originally matched with and called it quits during the grand finale. After Katie and JJ went Instagram public, Ella posted a quote on her Instagram story saying;

"You remained genuine in a world obsessed with facades. That's strength."

A source told The Sun that Morgan hasn't taken the new relationship news well and said:

"Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months, so it surprised her that Katie would do that. She doesn't have any feelings for JJ, she's just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code."

Tasha Jay, another MAFS star during an appearance on FUBAR radio, revealed that Katie Price had reached out to Ella before meeting JJ and gave her compliments. She was seen cozying up to JJ the next second.