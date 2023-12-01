How old was Kim Rhodes during The Suite Life of Zack and Cody? Net worth explored as actress opens up on Dylan Sprouse's body shaming 

If you have ever watched The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, you likely remember Kim Rhodes, who played the cool onscreen mom, Carey Martin, to the Sprouse twins. Recently, she opened up on Christy Carlson Romano's podcast, Vulnerable, reflecting on her experiences during the show, including a distressing moment of body shaming.

Recalling the incident without naming names, Kim shared that during their time on the show, "someone with significant power" confronted Dylan Sprouse about his body. She recounted the incident, noting that this powerful individual expressed dissatisfaction with Dylan's body, urging a change in diet until he resembled his brother, Cole.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who portrayed Zack and Cody respectively, were just teenagers, aged 13 to 16, in real life during the three years of the show. The body shaming incident occurred in front of the cast and crew during a visit to the craft service area.

For those unaware, when Kim Rhodes starred in The Suite Life of Jack and Cody, she was just 36 years old. Over the years, she did several shows and earned a net worth of more than $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kim Rhodes has a net worth of more than $6 million

Kim Rhodes, born in June 1969 in Portland, Oregon, has had a successful acting career beyond her role as Carey Martin. Her net worth stands at an impressive $6 million. Apart from her stint on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008 and its sequel series from 2008 to 2011, she has made significant contributions to soap operas like Another World and As the World Turns.

In addition to her television work, Rhodes has had recurring roles in hit series like Supernatural since 2010 and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street since 2014. Her versatility extends to the big screen, with notable appearances in films such as Christmas with the Kranks and Atlas Shrugged: Part 2.

Kim was born and raised by her parents, Jane and Frank Rhodes. Growing up, she shared her childhood with her sister Jennifer.

Kim attended Southern Oregon University, where she pursued her passion for acting, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts with the distinction of graduating summa cum laude. Continuing her commitment to honing her craft, she achieved a Master of Fine Arts from Temple University.

Expand Tweet

Not just limited to acting, Kim Rhodes holds certification in four types of stage combat, showcasing her versatility in mêlée (hand-to-hand), quarterstaff, rapier, and dagger techniques.

She found love with actor Travis Hodges. The couple tied the knot on July 11, 2006, marking the beginning of a shared journey. Their family expanded with the arrival of a baby girl, Tabitha Jane, born in May 2008.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Kim Rhodes calls Los Angeles, California, her home.