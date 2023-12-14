 How old is MC Lyte? Rapper comes under fire online as lyrics of '2 Young 4 What' labeled part of rap grooming culture 

Iconic rapper MC Lyte, a trailblazer in the hip-hop scene since the late 1980s, is facing online criticism as the lyrics of her track "2 Young 4 What" came under scrutiny. This timeless song, celebrated for its spirit of rebellion and defiance of societal norms, is now being questioned for potential connections to what some label as rap grooming culture.

Expand Tweet

MC Lyte is 53 years old. She was born on October 11, 1970. Now people are talking about her because the lyrics of her old song are being circulated on the internet. As social media users came across the lyrics, some internet users are calling her a 'pedophile'.

Expand Tweet

The lyrics of the song 2 Young 4 What goes like,

"I love young boys on the brink, of being young men I mold em, shape em, make em then I break em in."

Several internet users shared the song's lyrics and some called her out for this. However, some social media users reacted by saying, "she was 20 in September on 1991 when this was released. Turned 21 in October. At the time she made a lot of music for High Schoolers. "I Cram to Understand You", because she was of that age".

Social media users share mixed reactions to MC Lyte's song lyrics

Internet users reacted to MC Lyte's song lyrics, and some said that these lyrics are terrible. Meanwhile, others took MC Lyte's side. They said that people are running out of things to cancel, so now they are trying to do this.

Some people also said that, when she wrote this song, she was around 16 or 17 years old, so the grooming accusations are wrong on so many levels.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the song "2 Young 4 What" was released in 1991. This means that in 1991, MC would have been 21 years old. Here are some of the parts of the lyrics of the song that has landed the rapper in trouble:

"I'm the dopest female.

I'm the dopest female that you've heard thus far. I'm too old?

What's with that crap?

Come on now, brother. Age is just a number .

Anyway what matters is your state of mind

And if you give me some time, I'll make your heart all mine

I don't like pushin and I don't like rushin

But most of all I don't like fussin

So come on now sweetie why don't ya stop frontin"

Some social media users even labeled these lyrics as pedophilic, calling for MC Lyte to address the inspiration behind the song and provide clarity on her intentions.

For those who are unaware, MC Lyte is a popular rapper. She started making music in the late 1980s. Besides rapping, she's also acted in movies and TV shows, and she cares about helping others through charity work.