How old was Peg McKamey Bean? Members list and all about The McKameys as gospel singer passes away  

Peg McKamey Bean, the founding member of East Tennessee-based gospel group The McKameys, has passed away. The award-winning singer was 85 years old at the time of her death. The McKameys took to Facebook on Tuesday, December 26, to share the tragic news.

“We want to let everyone know that early this morning Ms. Peg went home to be with her Lord and is now in the presence of The One she sang about for so long. Please continue praying for our family,” the band said in its statement.

WBIR TV reported that Peg McKamey Bean suffered from a stroke on December 11. Dollywood also released a statement after hearing about the gospel singer’s death. She frequently performed at the venue with a massive audience. They said:

“Everyone at Dollywood Parks & Resorts is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Peg McKamey. Singing with her family, The McKameys, Peg provided lasting memories to countless Dollywood guests through decades of performances until her retirement. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and to her many fans, who will continue to be inspired by her music and life of faith.”

All members of The McKameys gospel group revealed as Peg McKamey Bean passes away

The McKameys are based out of Clinton, Tennessee. Bean founded the group in 1954 alongside her sisters, Carol and Dora.

As their families grew and time progressed, other family members were inducted into the gospel group. In recent years, Peg McKamey Bean performed alongside her husband Ruben and their daughter Connie Fortner. Connie’s husband, Roger Fortner, and their son, Elijah Fortner, accompanied Bean. Peg and Ruben’s youngest daughter, Sheryl Farries, is also part of The McKamey’s gospel group.

Peg McKamey Bean’s husband, Ruben, initially joined as the guitarist in 1957. According to their official website, the gospel group initially performed around 130 days annually as they traveled across North America. However, they stopped touring full-time in 2019.

Fans of the group cherish their songs, which often give churchgoers a way to share God’s love. Some of their songs include Right on Time, I’ve Won, Unspoken Request, and This is Jesus. They recently released the track God On The Mountain.

Due to their dedicated service to the church and their mission, they have accumulated numerous accolades. This also includes the Singing News Fan Awards, The Marvin Norcross Award, and the Norcross/ Templeton Award, amongst others. In 2016, Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, which was celebrated by many.

Speaking about her spirit, X (formerly Twitter) user @JoeShakour said:

“Much of the group’s success could be attributed to Peg and her ability to pick great songs, read a crowd, and the enthusiastic way she worshiped as they performed.”

As they have a massive following, they introduced merchandise as well. As per their official website, they sell McKamey Legacy t-shirts for $27.

Details about the funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.