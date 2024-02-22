How old was Reagan Reece? Tributes pour in as beloved Hugs Cafe employee passes away

Hugs Cafe Inc. employee Reagan Reece passed away recently, although specific details about the cause of death were not made public at the time of writing this article. Reece worked at the McKinney, Texas, non-profit, which helped those with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain training and competitively paid employment.

Hugs Café Inc. took to Facebook on February 22, to share the tragic news and released a statement announcing that Hugs Cafe’s Greenhouse Assistant Manager, Reagan Reece, had passed away.

Facebook user Nona Matzen Reece also took to the social networking site to reveal that Reece passed away on February 20. The young manager was just 25 years old at the time of her death.

The McKinney, Texas, community has since taken to the internet to share heartfelt messages following the death of Reece to console family members and each other.

Tributes pour in as Reagan Reece passes away unexpectedly

As per the statement released by Hugs Café Inc. on Facebook, Reece reportedly created the “Sprouts Club,” which serves as a reminder for people to always grow. The statement further revealed:

“Reagan was a kind and vibrant member of the Hugs Greenhouse team. Her passion for our employees and their growth made our programs better and our community stronger… Her love of education and horticulture allowed us to create class field trips as well as a learning garden that we will plant this spring. Reagan has forever changed our organization and we will miss her more than words could ever say.”

Many were deeply saddened to hear the news about the Hugs Cafe Inc. employee's passing. They shared their condolences with Reagan Reece's family and friends, while many people left messages on the Hugs Cafe Facebook page.

Tributes pour in as Hugs Cafe employee passes away (Image via Facebook/Hugs Cafe Inc)

More about Hugs Cafe Inc.

Hugs Cafe was founded by Ruth Thompson in 2013. As per their website, the organization's objective is to:

“... offer a place of hope, understanding, grace, and success to each individual so they may be recognized for their abilities and talents in the community.”

The organization has numerous programs, including Hugs Greenhouse, Hugs Home Cooking, and the Hugs Training Academy, which provides those with disabilities with numerous opportunities to practice their special skills.

Speaking about how Hugs Cafe gave an opportunity to those with disabilities, Reagan Reece had previously mentioned in a 2022 CBS interview that she was happy:

“This is giving a chance and we need more places like this to give everybody an equal opportunity.”

Details about the funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.

