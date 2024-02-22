"I'll have a scotch egg for you": The Office fans pay tribute to Big Keith's iconic scene after Ewen MacIntosh's death at 50

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, 50, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, February 19. His cause of death is yet to be made official. According to the Daily Mail, the news was confirmed by his talent agency JustRight Management, and their statement reads in part:

"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

Ewen MacIntosh gained recognition for his performance as Keith Bishop, also known as Big Keith, in the famous sitcom The Office. The character had a habit of eating Scotch eggs, and netizens have recalled certain sequences from the show, including one where he was speaking to Tim Canterbury as he took a bite of the egg.

A tribute posted by an individual named Josh Mathews (@VandalHeart) featured the words spoken by Ewen's character in the egg sequence, which states:

"I'll have a scotch egg for you."

The Office featured Ricky Gervais in the lead, who was also one of the creators of the show, along with Stephen Merchant.

Netizens praise Ewen MacIntosh for his performance in the egg sequence from The Office

Although The Office did not air for more than two seasons, fans of the show loved Ewen MacIntosh's character over the years. In 2017, the actor told Vice Magazine that the show's script described him as an office worker, and he described the reason behind using Scotch eggs as the character's "signature food."

"I don't know if anyone can remember, but I wasn't told about it. The props guy nipped out and bought them last minute."

Ewen's character Keith worked at Wernham Hogg, and he once confessed during a training session that his job was easy. David Brent was his boss, who even referred to him as mental, when Ricky Howard was taking a tour of the office.

As the news of his death went viral, fans of the show expressed grief on social media platform X, mostly by fondly referring to the egg sequence.

More about the late actor

According to his obituary in The Guardian, Ewen MacIntosh was enrolled at Repton School in Derbyshire. He then arrived at Edinburgh University, joining a comedy group called The Improverts. While he was known for his appearances in The Office, he was also featured in comedy shows, such as Miranda.

The late actor has a lot of films to his credit, such as 24 Little Hours, Nightmare on 34th Street, and more. He was even featured in a mockumentary titled Life's Too Short. However, as per the Daily Mail, his acting career declined at one point, and he reportedly struggled with financial problems in 2016.

He shifted his career towards the online medium during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, where he created a lot of videos on Cameo. The videos helped him earn, and he also pursued a career as a comedian. His performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival also received a positive response.

