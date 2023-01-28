How old is Scar Girl? TikToker addresses face mark in wake of plastic surgeon debunking scab

TikTok creator Annie Bonelli, aka Scar Girl (@wtmab), frequently faces criticism from netizens claiming that her facial scar is fake. Recently, in response to a question about how the scar changed its color, medical professional, Dr. Emil Kohan, remarked that it's unlikely that her scar is real.

18-year-old Annie is a London-based influencer who rose to fame by posting lip-syncing clips on TikTok. However, she is best recognized by a striking scar on the left side of her face from an injury she sustained in 2020.

Despite Annie's repeated clarifications addressing the rumors, she regularly receives comments questioning the authenticity of the mark.

Scar Girl responds to plastic surgeon saying that scars cannot become "a dark eyebrow on your cheek"

The intrigue around Bonelli's scar has led many internet users to compare videos of the TikToker over the years, leading to a changing size and color of the scar from a reddish faded mark to a much darker one.

Many users started posting videos under the hashtag #ScarGirl or #ScarGirlExposed to give their take on the authenticity of the scar. Some users accused the 18-year-old of using makeup to darken it, while others posted makeup tutorials. Some even created TikTok filters mocking the scar.

When asked how the scar changed color, Dr. Emil Kohan, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, responded via a TikTok video, saying:

"It usually doesn’t... A normal scar turns pink and red, becomes a little darker over the course of months, and usually fades, especially in a patient with a lighter skin tone. It doesn’t become a dark eyebrow on your cheek."

Comparative photos of Annie Bonelli (image via Instagram/@annbonelli)

On Thursday, January 26, Bonelli spoke to NBC News at length about her views on the much-discussed subject of her facial scar. Noting that she doesn't believe the responses are "correct," she added that she has "thick skin."

Speaking about the backlash she faced, the 18-year-old stated:

"I feel like on social media people get so comfortable, especially with influencers in general, to make comments on things because they don’t always view them as real people. Like, I’m a real person."

Scar Girl Annie Bonelli added that her parents urged her to never comment on people or their bodies or on anything they can’t control.

What did Scar Girl say about her scar?

Annie has previously denied allegations of faking the scar, explaining that it became thicker and darker after she applied a topical lightening cream that caused a "chemical burn."

Opening up about the new injury, she told NBC News:

"It was bubbly and bloody and gross..."

She explained that the longer mark was also a result of trying out a topical treatment, which required applying ointment. She claimed that the scar worsened because she applied the ointment in a sloppy manner, and went on to admit that the treatment was not prescribed by a professional.

Bonelli also admitted to delaying seeking medical help due to her fear of doctors.

Many influencers and internet users have spoken out against the severe backlash and hate received by Scar Girl. On January 17, 2023, influencer Nessa Barrett took to her Twitter to address the "bullying and harassment" Scar Girl faces.

In her interview with NBC News, Scar Girl added that she has built a sizeable platform, and many people with similar scars and experiences have reached out to her. She added that she would continue to encourage people to embrace their scars.

